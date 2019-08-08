Faribault U11 boys soccer wins MYSA state title

The Faribault boys U11 soccer team capped off a perfect season with a MYSA state title. Pictured from left to right, front row: Jonathan Weiland, Alan Gomez, Sam Dietz, Eddie Yetzer, Will Dietz. Middle row: Trevor Holmberg, Tanner Milewski, Blake Judd, Mason Denis, Quintin Goblirsch, Jee Favro. Back row: Coach Kyle Holmberg, Cullen Cox, Leighton Anderson, Brecken Kaderlik, Ryan Krueger, coach Brendan Cox. (Photo courtesy of Krista Cox)

