Tom Petty once said "The waiting is the hardest part."
It's a tense wait for the Morristown Morries and Belle Plaine Tigers amateur baseball teams hoping to extend their seasons and inch one game closer to a state tournament bid.
Morristown leads Belle Plaine 2-1 after eight and a half innings in a Region 6C elimination game at the Mini Met in Jordan. Play was suspended due initially to lightning with further rain extending the delay.
The winning team was scheduled to play again Saturday with that game determining third place in the region and, more importantly, the third and final team to advance to the Class C state tournament from the region.
This article will be updated to include results from the resumption of the game or when and where the game will be rescheduled.
Following Morristown/Belle Plaine, the Eagle Lake Expos and the Blue Earth Pirates were scheduled to play in the second of two elimination games from Jordan.
The region championship scheduled for Saturday night in Jordan between the Waterville Indians and Jordan Brewers was rescheduled to 2 p.m. Sunday in Jordan.
Morries receive more strong pitching
After Brett Vollbrecht held the Henderson Tigers down in Friday's 4-2 elimination game win, the Morries got another quality start from Tate Harmon.
He held Belle Plaine to a run before being relieved by Matt Saemrow.
In the bottom of the eighth, Saemrow got Matt Schultz to strike out on a controversial check swing. Arguments resulted in the ejection of Belle Plaine bench player Johnny Egan.
The big strikeout came with runners on first and second base. Saemrow spun a curveball to get another strikeout and escape the jam.
Landon Harmon led off the top of the ninth with a double for Morristown. That spelled the end for BP pitcher Nathan Herman who pitched well.
Three errors in the first three innings allowed the Morries to lead 2-0 after four innings and 2-1 after five.
Derek Dahlke relieved Herman. Dahlke allowed an infield single to Ben Lamont to put runners on the corners with an out before working out of the jam.
The top of the order for BP is due up when play resumes.