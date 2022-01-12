huerta

Bethlehem Academy senior Mercedes Huerta scored her 1,000th point in Tuesday’s 55-47 loss at Triton. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

Mercedes Huerta poured in a team-high 16 points — including the 1,000th of her career — but the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was unable to hang onto a second-half lead in Tuesday's 55-47 loss against Triton (3-8. 2-4 Gopher Conference).

The Cardinals (4-7, 0-5) led 27-18 at halftime.

Huerta reached that career milestone by converting on 6 of 9 attempts from the field, finishing 1-for-2 from 3-point range and 3-for-5 at the free throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.

Lindsay Hanson added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Bethlehem Academy next plays Friday night at Blooming Prairie.

