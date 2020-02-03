The regular season is winding down for the Faribault girls hockey team. The Falcons lost a tough nonconference game to the Hudson Raiders, a team out of Wisconsin, by a score of 5-2 on Friday, and Faribault will play its final regular season game at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
While the Falcons hope to go out on a high note, they know there’s still a lot more to play for no matter the outcome.
Faribault learned on Sunday that they’d earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 1A playoff bracket, with their first playoff game schedule for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Faribault.
By the end of the day Wednesday, the Falcons will know who they’ll play, after No. 6 seed Waseca plays at No. 3 seed Austin. The winner of that game will come to Faribault to take on the Falcons on Saturday evening.
As expected, Rochester Lourdes earned the No. 1 seed and will also host a home playoff game on Saturday. The Eagles will play the winner of the game between the No. 5 seed, Albert Lea, and the No. 4 seed, Red Wing, which will be played in Red Wing on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
With all but one game of the regular season in the rearview mirror and the playoffs now on the horizon, Faribault head coach Mike Dietsch is feeling pretty good about his team’s level of play.
“Our overall pace of play has increased significantly since the start of the season,” Dietsch said. “We’ve really learned to pick up the intensity, and we’ve been aggressive in getting the puck. We’re also a lot more mature, especially when it comes to handling the puck and making plays. At the end of the day, hockey is a game where you have to control the puck and control the play, and the girls have really done a great job.”
Dietsch feels the Falcons have come a long way since the beginning of the season, when he felt they were a bit too ‘hot potato’ with the puck. Now, the Falcons are much more responsible and in possession in recent weeks.
The Falcons’ strong play propelled them to an 18-5 record heading into Tuesday, including a 13-3 record in the Big 9. Their resume allowed them to secure the No. 2 seed in the playoff bracket, which was exactly what Dietsch was expecting.
He said the Falcons will be ready to play Saturday, and both he and the team are well aware that they might be on a collision course with top-seeded Rochester Lourdes, which is ranked No. 7 in Class A.
The Eagles ended the Falcons’ playoff run last year and defeated the Falcons 4-0 back on Jan. 10. If the Falcons are hoping to advance to the program’s second state tournament, their road to get there will likely go through Rochester Lourdes once again.
But Faribault has work to do before it can start thinking too far ahead, starting with Tuesday’s game at Rochester Century. Once that’s out of the way, then the Falcons can start thinking about the different playoff scenarios.
One thing’s for sure, though: they’ve had a really strong season.
Senior goalie Mikayla Bohner has been one of the top goalies in the state, where she’s ranked eighth in save percentage and 10th in wins. That earned Bohner a selection as one of 10 semifinalists for the Let’s Play Hockey Senior Goalie of the Year award. Bohner is the first goalie in program history to be selected as a semifinalist for the award.
She’s been supported offensively by senior forward Olivia Williamson, who has scored the fifth-most goals in the state and tallied the third most assists in Minnesota.
“Olivia is going to finish in the top 10 scoring in the state,” added Dietsch. “I know she’s in the top 5 right now, and she has a chance to finish as high as second or third on the leaders’ list. Abby Goodwin isn’t too far behind her either and should finish pretty close to the top 10 as well.”