Things were looking up for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The Buccaneers scored their first offensive touchdown of the season on their first drive Wednesday night in Waterville.
On the other side of the ball, the gameplan was working against United South Central.
The Rebels (2-4) flipped strategies. Nearly abandoning to the run altogether, USC quarterback Ethan Dallman connected with Riley Staloch for several long gains through the air. The combo worked as the Rebels scored 42 unanswered points in a 42-6 win over the Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers (0-4) gameplan coming was to stop the run. W-E-M coach Mike Richards said he believed it worked until the Rebels turned to the pass.
“We switched this week to try to stop the run,” Richards said. “After watching tape from what they've done in the past, it was (mostly rushing the ball). We were successful at stopping them in the beginning and then they switched over.”
The Buccaneers were allowing Rebel rushing attempts of single-digit gains, and at times negative yards. Only when the game was out of reach, did the Rebels break off a few longer runs.
When USC transitioned into a pass-first team, it lined up with four and even five wide receivers for nearly all of the second and third quarters.
Dallman connected with Staloch for gains of 20, 27 and 20 yards, all coming in the first half. Staloch caught balls on fade routes into the corner of the end zone. He caught deep passes to the far sideline. By game’s end, Staloch was targeted 10 times and caught seven passes.
His 6-foot-4 frame was an advantage over W-E-M's smaller defensive backs. On nearly every pass he caught, a defender was on him but the Rebels continued to take advantage of Staloch’s size.
“Our defense forced them to get out what they normally used to doing, but it didn't work out in our favor,” Richards said. “Our guys were there, but his size outmatched us.”
Without senior running back Griffin Atherton due an ACL tear suffered in last week’s game, Richards turned to a running back committee. Senior Colten Henry, junior Jonathan Remme and sophomore Ethan Greenwald each rotated in. The trio of backs combined for 55 of the team’s 68 yards rushing.
“We are not tied down to any running back. For us, it's going to about experience for next year,” Richards said. He added that Remme and Greenwald would be in the mix for next year’s spot. Along with Henry, the three each did what they could with their opportunities.
Late in the first quarter, the Buccaneers grabbed a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Domanik Paulson. It capped off a drive sustained by rushes from the three running backs and a 35-yard catch by Brady Nutter.
The lead didn’t last for long as the Rebels offense took over in the second quarter. Dallman hit Staloch from 7 yards out on a well-executed fade route with 10 minutes, 35 seconds left in the second quarter. Dallman then dumped a screen pass to Jackson Spizzirri, who took it 47 yards for a touchdown with 4:38 remaining in the second. With under a minute left in the half, Dallman again connected with Staloch inside the red zone, this time a 12-yard touchdown.
By halftime, the Rebels led 22-6. The Rebels weren’t done, however, as Staloch caught his third touchdown of the game on another fade route to the corner of the end zone with 6:04 left in the third quarter.
The Buccaneers had two near interceptions in the second but couldn’t come up with either. Samual Rezac tipped a screen pass twice after reading the play, yet couldn’t hang on. In the third quarter, the Buccaneers were moving the ball quite well but an intentional grounding penalty cost them a chance at continuing the drive.
“We've had trouble putting drives together. Tonight we had more multiple-play drives,” Richards said of the Buccaneer offense. “It was nice to work off of that stuff, we hadn't much of that either. I just wish we could have capitalized on that momentum.”
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown ends the regular season 0-4 overall and will likely receive the No. 8 seed in the Section 2A tournament.