The Faribault wrestling team made each of its victories count Tuesday night to surge past Mankato West 54-27 at Faribault High School. The contest was originally scheduled as part of a triangular at Rochester Century, which was unable to compete before Faribault stepped up to host on short notice.
All nine matches won by the Falcons earned the maximum six points, with six by forfeit and three by fall.
Isaac Yetzer pinned his opponent in the 138-pound weight class in 3 minutes, 28 seconds, Aiden Tobin did the same at 152 in 1:49 and Matthew Nelson closed the match with a heavyweight pin in 2:53.
Faribault next travels to compete Saturday at the Eastview Invite, which features Wayzata — featured in the Lean and Mean section of the Class AAA rankings — and Scott West — featured in the Lean and Mean section of the Class AA rankings.
Full results from the Mankato West dual are listed below:
106: Robert Wicks (MAWE) over Chase Vargo (FARI) (Fall 0:43)
113: Lucas Nelson (FARI) over (MAWE) (For.)
120: JT Hausen (FARI) over (MAWE) (For.)
126: Bo Bokman (FARI) over (MAWE) (For.)
132: Elliott Viland (FARI) over (MAWE) (For.)
138: Isaac Yetzer (FARI) over Stihl Koberoski (MAWE) (Fall 3:28)
145: Brody Koberoski (MAWE) over Hunter Conrad (FARI) (Dec 4-3)
152: Aiden Tobin (FARI) over Alex Akim (MAWE) (Fall 1:49)
160: Lander McMichael (MAWE) over (FARI) (For.)
170: Anthony Enrico (MAWE) over Isreal Lira (FARI) (Fall 1:45)
182: Marcos Ramirez (FARI) over (MAWE) (For.)
195: Gabriel Shatskikh (FARI) over (MAWE) (For.)
220: Joshua Allen (MAWE) over Giovanni Pino (FARI) (Fall 1:27)
285: Matt Nelson (FARI) over Trenton Fontaine (MAWE) (Fall 2:53)