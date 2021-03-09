Playing in its fourth game in eight days, the Faribault boys basketball team came out looking refreshed. Alex Sullivan and John Palmer were leading the offense. Junior center Devin Lockerby made his return to the court after being out nearly a month.
Lockerby practiced for the first time Saturday and came off the bench to split minutes with senior Alex Leet. He finished with eight points in his first game back.
Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said he’s glad to have Lockerby back, but the with so few games left in the regular season, the focus will be on making sure he can smoothly transition back to basketball shape.
“Really it's getting the feel back. Getting his lungs back, his legs back a little bit,” Hildebrandt said. “The more he's going to be on the court, the more he'll be in shape, the more he'll get better. We'll be excited to get him back to full swing by next week.”
Rochester Mayo was still able to anything it wanted offensively Monday night in an 84-63 win. A 22-2 run in the final 7 minutes, 4 seconds of the first half by Spartans (7-9, 5-6 Big 9) widened a lead they’d never relinquish.
Faribault (2-12, 1-8 Big 9) hung with Rochester Mayo to start. The Falcons came out looking refreshed, getting multiple players involved. Hunter Nelson started the scoring. Sullivan made three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game. Palmer had seven early points.
One of Sullivan’s 3-point shots got the Falcons back within a couple points. The Spartans called a timeout with 7:04 remaining in the half and leading 24-22. It was as close as the Falcons would get the rest of the night.
Utilizing everyone on the floor for potential breakout passes, the Spartans pushed the ball up quickly. Up to this point, the Spartans had been deliberate in bringing the ball up and setting up offensively. Not in the final 7 minutes of the half. Michael Sharp, Isaiah Hanson, Andre Crockett Jr. and Makuei Riek spread the ball to each other in transition. Sharp made several 3-pointers, while Riek was the beneficiary of plenty inside looks.
“They hit a couple and we didn't respond to it well,” Hildebrandt said. “We stopped flying around defensively. We stopped playing with the same kind of energy. Their ability to hit shots in transition deflated us.”
As a result, the Spartans offense went on a 7-0 run coming out of the timeout, then a 15-2 run in the final 4:31 of the half to go up 46-24.
Faribault, despite scoring 39 points in the second half and its third most points in a game this season, couldn’t recover.
“We had hard time keeping guys out of the lane which collapsed our defense and then their shooters got good, open looks,” Hildebrandt said.
The Falcons have two games left — Thursday at home against Rochester Century and a Saturday afternoon trip to Red Wing — before the Section 1AAA tournament begins. Hildbrandt said it’ll be a chance to correct a few things and continue to move the ball around well as they did to begin the game.
“We just have to do a better job of getting some quality paint touches, some earlier post touches,” Hildebrandt said. “We have some guys that can shoot the ball, just have to shoot with confidence.”