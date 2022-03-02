The prevailing feeling inside the Faribault High School wrestling room Tuesday afternoon was one of happiness, but not satisfaction.
The quintet of senior Aiden Tobin, sophomore Isaac Yetzer, junior Gabe Shatskikh, freshman Bo Bokman and sophomore JT Hausen are all happy to have won Section 1AAA titles in their weight classes to qualify for state, but none said they were satisfied with merely being able to wrestle at Friday and Saturday's Class AAA individual state championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, where the action starts at 9 a.m.
Instead, the state-qualifying Falcons are targeting strong showings this weekend in the short term, and continuing to establish a top program in the state in the long term. The five state qualifiers is the most for Faribault since 2017, when Felipe Ramirez, Austin Rendler, Dillon McEachran, Josh Oathoudt and Cain Van Ryn all qualified.
“It’s just one step in the process, but it felt good,” Shatskikh said.
Shatskikh claimed the 220-pound Section 1AAA title and enters the state tournament as the No. 9 seed. He wrestles against eighth-seeded Mason Swanson from Willmar in the first round, with the winner advancing to likely take on top-seeded Jacob Meissner from Osseo.
If the winner of the first-round match loses to Meissner, he has a chance to wrestle through the consolation bracket even with a loss. A wrestler that loses in the first round, however, can only wrestle in the consolation round if their first-round opponent wins in the second round.
That makes the first match vitally important.
“I’m hoping to win my first-round (match) and then just advance as far as I can,” Yetzer said.
Tobin added, “Win that first one and then just let her rip."
Tobin earned the No. 7 seed in the 152-pound bracket and starts his state tournament Friday morning against Stillwater sophomore Keaton Urbanski.
For the senior from Bethlehem Academy, which co-ops with Faribault for wrestling, the possibility of qualifying for state started to come into focus midway through the season.
“It was probably when I got down to 152, that’s when I started realizing who’s at my weight and who can come down to my weight," Tobin said. "Joining that 100-win club, that really boosted my confidence and made me realize I could beat these kids now.
“Josh Oathoudt graduated in 2020 and he’s talked a lot about his state experience," Tobin continued. "The lights and the big stage really scares a lot of people and makes them nervous, but you just have to wrestle comfortable and wrestle your match. Don’t be afraid of anybody.”
Yetzer, meanwhile, was assigned the No. 12 seed, despite the MSHSL seeding criteria deeming him the ninth-best wrestler in the 16-entrant field. The top eight wrestlers are seeded, while the bottom eight are randomly shuffled throughout the bracket.
A lower seed isn't new for Yetzer, who entered the Section 1AAA tournament seeded second before topping top-seeded Kanin Hable from Owatonna in the section championship.
The first wrestlers to hit the mat Friday morning will be Hausen in the 120-pound weight class and Bokman at 126.
Bokman — a Bethlehem Academy student — was randomly assigned the No. 14 seed and starts the tournament against third-seeded Conlan Carlson from Willmar. Even with a first-round loss, Carlson has a good chance to win his second-round match to keep Bokman alive in the consolation bracket. The best way for Bokman to guarantee he wrestles more than once, however, is to upset Carlson in the first round.
Hausen — a state qualifier last year at 113 pounds — will be aiming to avoid an early upset, as he enters as the No. 5 seed at 120. He starts against Bemidji freshman Gavin Osborn.
“I want to be on that podium, so it’s just one step closer,” Hausen said.