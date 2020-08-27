The Falcons were already going through a transition season this year after the graduation of top of their top five runners, one of which was a state qualifier.
That upheaval was intensified, however, when Brody Enget and his family moved to North Carolina this fall. Now, the Faribault boys cross country team will need to replace three of its top five runners.
“We have two really good runners and then some younger prospects,” Faribault coach Mark Bongers said. “We might end up having our third and fourth runners being ninth-graders, probably, so very young.”
Those two returners are senior Tanner Longshore and junior Thomas Malecha, who after logging bucketloads of miles this summer are continuing to push each other in the early stages of fall practice.
“There’s no question they’re coming into the season looking really good already,” Bongers said. “We went for a six-mile run on Friday and they just looked good. They looked strong running it. In workouts, they’re looking like they’re ready for a good season.
“It’s really nice having two guys at that level who can make each other better,” he added.
There’s plenty of space behind those two for others to jump in. Entering Thursday’s season-opening meet against Northfield, Bongers said he thinks those final three scoring positions will be filled out by a trio of freshmen — James Hoisington, Owen Beardsley and Ethan Amundson.
Alex Tuma, a sophomore that’s spent the last year battling a slew of injuries, also has the experience and ability to score varsity points this year.
“They’ve run really well and progressed really well, and now are going to be in the hunt for our varsity runner spots,” Bongers said. “It’s exciting to be able to have the younger group be able to compete.
“We have talent there,” Bongers added. “The question mark is time and where they’re going to get to this year. In coming years, there’s no question they’re going to be talented runners, it’s just whether they will be able to put it together this year. That’s the big question.
“Young talent like that, they’re still developing,” he added. “They’re going to develop greatly over the next four seasons they have left. They’re just beginning to get the hang of it.”
First meet: Aug. 27 vs. Northfield.
Last year’s finish: The Falcons snagged fourth at both the Big 9 Conference meet and and the Section 1AA meet.
Major departures
Brody Enget
Mitchell Hanson
Ethan Krueger
Key returners
Mitchell Hanson, senior
Thomas Malecha, junior
Varsity newcomers
Alex Tuma, sophomore
Ethan Amundson, freshman
Owen Beardsley, freshman
James Hoisington, freshman