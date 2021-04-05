Josh Smith has been the coach of the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown baseball team for more than a year.
When practices for this spring officially started last week, Smith said he walked in with the knowledge base of watching his team practice four teams in that 2020 season, which was first postponed and then cancelled before the engine warmed up.
As a result, Smith said these first few weeks this season are going to be a learning experience for all involved.
“This year is going to be feeling out — especially those first game — where these kids go,” Smith said. “Our seniors will be doing a lot of ‘Today you’re playing second and tomorrow you might play short’ just depending on who’s pitching and who’s moving around to see where they fit in. So far, we’ve got a pretty decent understanding of where positions are as far as who can play what.”
The Buccaneers sport a roster flush with 10 seniors, but only a handful of those possess varsity experience from two years ago. Three of those experienced seniors — Kolin Rients, Colten Henry and Ethan Bartelt — are set to anchor the pitching rotation and play around the diamond when not on the mound.
Otherwise, the lineup card is more or less a blank slate entering the first scheduled game of the season Friday at St. Clair.
The other part of waiting to define definite roles is that there’s only so much a player and coach can learn in practice.
“The three or four that have varsity experience, they know how to handle situations that are a little bit different,” Smith said. “The others, they haven’t been in those situations before so they’re still learning and growing. For us, it’s trying to work with them and take it one step at a time because it’s been two years and a lot of these kids are making drastic jumps from either junior high to JV or from JV to varsity without ever really touching a ball for the last two years.”
Due to that relative inexperience, the early stages of practice have been centered around the basics. During arm care week March 22-26, much of practice centered around drilling throwing and pitching fundamentals. The first full, official week of practice last week featured recreations of game situations and how to best execute with a runner on first and third, who goes where when the opposition lays down a bunt and how to successfully operate a rundown.
This week has been a mixture of all that, while also sprinkling in plenty of batting practice.
Soon enough, Smith and the Buccaneers will discover exactly what they have for this season.
“I expect us to compete and do well,” Smith said. “We’re going to have some bumps and bruises, too, but I think overall my goal is to finish above .500. I think it’s a capable accomplishment, but we’ll just have to see.”
VARSITY ROSTER
Dylan Ahlman, senior
Ethan Bartelt, senior
Levi Bowman, senior
Kurtis Crosby, senior
Colten Henry, senior
Darek Hermel, senior
Tanner Hines, senior
Taylor Landrum, senior
Kolin Rients, senior
Aidan Snesrud, senior
Maverick Herrley, junior
Cree Groehler, sophomore
Brock Kewarr, sophomore
Tytan Larson, sophomore
Ethan Muellerleile, sophomore
Jacob Scheurer, sophomore
Judd Anderson, freshman
Caleb Caron, freshman
Isaac Murphy, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
April 9 — at St. Clair, 4:30 p.m.
April 12 — vs. Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
April 15 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
April 19 — at Medford, 5 p.m.
April 22 — vs. Bethlehem Academy, 5 p.m.
April 26 — vs. NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
April 29 — vs. United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
May 3 — at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
May 6 — at Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.
May 10 — vs. Medford, 4:30 p.m.
May 13 — at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
May 14 — vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
May 17 — at NRHEG, 5 p.m.
May 18 — vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 4:30 p.m.
May 20 — vs. Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
May 24 — at United South Central, 5 p.m.
May 27 — at Hayfield, 5 p.m.