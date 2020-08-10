They didn’t get to meet on the field in the spring like they had planned for their senior seasons but Sunday graduated seniors from the Gopher and Valley conferences got one last chance to don their high school uniforms for one last high school softball game.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball head coach Crystal Lamont helped organize the Senior Salute game to give 19 players one more chance to play the game they’ve played all through their childhood.
“These girls had to sacrifice so much last spring,” Lamont said. “They did so with class and dignity and were positive leaders at their schools. I'm glad we were able to give them a game to honor and pay tribute to them for their sacrifice. It doesn't come close to replacing a lost season but it gave them one more night to play and some closure to their high school careers.”
The Gopher Conference team included WEM’s Trista Hering, Allison Rients and Autumn Taylor. Rients and Taylor filled in for the team. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Paige Knudson also represented the team.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Zoie Burton, Mandy Gruis, Abby Mudgett and Halle Satre were among those on the Valley Conference roster.
Hering threw four innings for the Gopher Conference where she struck out 10 in an 8-4 victory. She walked two and allowed three earned runs. Maple River’s Ella Sohre got the win in relief with three scoreless innings. She struck out four in three innings.
Knudson drove in three runs with a triple and finished 1-for-2. Sohre had two RBI as well while Hering went 1-for-2 with two runs.
Mudgett, Burton and Gruis each scored a run for the Valley Conference. Burton and Gruis each collected hits, too.
The Valley led 4-0 after the top of the second but the Gopher struck for three runs in the bottom of the second.
The Gopher finally tied it up 4-4 in the fifth inning before Knudson’s triple capped off a four-run sixth inning.
“We were honored to give them one last chance to wear their high school jersey and play a game in front of their family and fans,” Lamont said.