Faribault senior Lauren McDonough claimed the all-around title in a dual meet Friday night against Austin at Faribault Gymnastics Center.

Despite an uncharacteristically low score of 6.475 on the uneven bars, McDonough still finished with an all-around score of 33.725 to top the rest of the field by three-and-a-half points. That was thanks to first-place scores on the balance beam (9.450) and floor exercise (9.375), in addition to a third-place finish on the vault (8.425).

Morgan Borchert registered an all-around score of 28.400 thanks to a score of 7.600 that earned her fourth on the balance beam. She also placed sixth on the vault and floor, and seventh in the uneven bars.

Hailey Peterson's night was highlighted by a score of 7.500 that earned seventh on the vault, while Alexis Wilkerson-Wolf registered a 6.550 to finish eighth on vault.

