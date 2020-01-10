Faribault’s boys swimming and diving team started 2020 off with its first win against Albert Lea on Jan. 2. The Falcons were hoping to repeat their success on Thursday when they hosted Rochester Century, but the Panthers got the best of them.
“(Rochester) Century is a pretty tough team,” Faribault swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller said. “They beat us 93-76, but it was a good night for us. After Christmas and New Year’s, we needed to come out with a good solid meet here at home against a good team and we did. We swam very well. In fact, a lot of our guys had season bests, and a few even had lifetime bests. Guys having season bests is something we need to start seeing at this point of the season, so that was really good to see. Our whole lineup, top to bottom, all swam very, very well with very good times across the board.”
In the 200-yard medley relay, Faribault’s team of Caleb Sadergaski, Tanner Longshore, Mitchell Hanson and Calvin Gutzmann finished third with a time of 2:05.03 and Will Tuma finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.82.
Hanson placed third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:28.69, while Reilly Akemann finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.47.
James Ohlemann was again dominant in the 1-meter diving competition with a first-place score of 197.60, more than 60 points ahead of Rochester Century’s Riley Morris.
Akemann narrowly missed finishing in first place in the 100-yard freestyle event; his time of 52.18 was just 13 hundredths of a second slower than Jameson Bargfrede’s time.
Longshore, Akemann, Hanson and Tuma teamed up for a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Sadergaski took first place in the 100-yard backstroke.
Longshore and Hanson also finished 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:11.95 and 1:13.95, respectively.