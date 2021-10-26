In its first season moved up into Class AA, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team enters the postseason as the favorite for a subsection title.
That's thanks to being awarded the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA South Subsection. The prospect of winning a Section 2AA title, however, looks like a much tougher task, with Class AA No. 1 Southwest Christian looming atop the North Subsection.
Before looking too far ahead, though, the Buccaneers open the postseason Tuesday night at home against eighth-seeded Blue Earth Area. Based on seeding, second-seeded Waseca appears as the largest threat to WEM's path into the section championship, but the Bluejays start the postseason on a six-match losing streak.
The Buccaneers have already swept third-seeded NRHEG, and the team's only setback against a section opponent was a 3-1 loss against Belle Plaine right before the Buccaneers were sent into a nearly two-week hiatus due to COVID-19.
Belle Plaine is the biggest challenger to Southwest Christian's stranglehold over the North Subsection, but Southwest Christian recently swept Belle Plaine on Oct. 19.
After Thursday's subsection quarterfinals, the south semifinals are slated for Monday, Nov. 1 at Mankato East, with both the south and north finals scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at New Prague. The final is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Peter.
SECTION 2AA SOUTH AT A GLANCE
No. 1 WEM (15-12)
Section record: 5-1
QRF ranking: No. 46
Sets won: 46
Sets lost: 37
Last five matches: 3-2
No. 2 Waseca (8-15)
Section record: 4-0
QRF ranking: No. 78
Sets won: 28
Sets lost: 46
Last five matches: 0-5
No. 3 NRHEG (14-12)
Section record: 5-4
QRF ranking: No. 72
Sets won: 42
Sets lost: 32
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 4 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (10-13)
Section record: 3-2
QRF ranking: No. 76
Sets won: 36
Sets lost: 37
Last five matches: 4-1
No. 5 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (9-16)
Section record: 3-5
QRF ranking: No. 95
Sets won: 35
Sets lost: 42
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 6 St. Clair (7-19)
Section record: 3-4
QRF ranking: No. 106
Sets won: 25
Sets lost: 54
Last five matches: 0-5
No. 7 Maple River (6-17)
Section record: 1-6
QRF ranking: No. 109
Sets won: 20
Sets lost: 50
Last five matches: 0-5
No. 8 Blue Earth Area (2-23)
Section record: 0-7
QRF ranking: No. 121
Sets won: 15
Sets lost: 61
Last five matches: 1-4
SECTION 2AA NORTH AT A GLANCE
No. 1 Southwest Christian (25-3)
Section record: 3-0
QRF ranking: No. 1
Sets won: 63
Sets lost: 20
Last five matches: 4-1
No. 2 Belle Plaine (18-8)
Section record: 5-1
QRF ranking: No. 13
Sets won: 48
Sets lost: 23
Last five matches: 3-2
No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake (16-11)
Section record: 4-1
QRF ranking: No. 29
Sets won: 49
Sets lost: 39
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 4 Sibley East (18-8)
Section record: 7-3
QRF ranking: No. 39
Sets won: 50
Sets lost: 31
Last five matches: 4-1
No. 5 Norwood Young America (11-16)
Section record: 7-3
QRF ranking: No. 47
Sets won: 37
Sets lost: 44
Last five matches: 2-3
No. 6 Holy Family (11-11)
Section record: 2-2
QRF ranking: No. 57
Sets won: 36
Sets lost: 37
Last five matches: 1-4
No. 7 LeSueur-Henderson (7-20)
Section record: 1-6
QRF ranking: No. 74
Sets won: 29
Sets lost: 54
Last five matches: 1-4
No. 8 Tri-City United (9-17)
Section record: 4-8
QRF ranking: No. 69
Sets won: 25
Sets lost: 49
Last five matches: 1-4