In the end, there was one main reason for Dean Weasler to step away.
After eight seasons as the Faribault boys hockey coach, and more than a decade of previous coaching experience, Weasler said the time had come for him to transition from hockey coach to hockey dad.
It helps that his replacement comes from within the family, with Dan Pumper officially named the new coach Friday after spending the past 12 seasons as an assistant for the Falcons and the past three as the junior varsity coach.
"I think that's awesome," Weasler said about Pumper. "I think Pumper is a great coach and he's going to do a great job. He's really good with the kids and I'm excited for him to take that next step in his coaching career. I'm excited that he wants to do it. He and I spoke eight years ago when I came in as the head coach, and he had expressed aspirations for that in the future. I'm so glad he decided to take the leap and put himself out there to do it. He's a wonderful coach and a great person."
Pumper is a 1995 graduate of Faribault High school. He was a sophomore on the 1993 team that qualified for the state tournament. In addition to his time with the high school program, Pumper has coached several levels of Faribault youth hockey.
“My interest in coaching is simple, I love the game, and I really like to teach the little parts of the game,” Pumper said in a press release. “The best part is when you see the growth in the kids. It’s amazing to see them grow up right before your eyes.”
Pumper will build on a season in which the Falcons finished 9-6-2 and closed the regular season on a 5-1-2 tear before suffering an upset 3-1 loss against Albert Lea in the first round of the Section 1A playoffs.
Faribault graduates seven seniors from that team — including two of its top five scorers in Zach Siegert and Jordan Nawrocki — but also returns a healthy stable of young players who moved into key roles as the season progressed.
For Weasler, the decision to step down allows him more time to act in his capacity of father to his oldest son Leighton, a 2020 Faribault High School graduate who is set to play his second season with the Gillette Wild (Wyoming) in the NA3HL, and his son Maclain, who is finishing up his sophomore year at Faribault High School.
"I'm really excited to watch my kids play and be part of their experience," Weasler said. "Not leading that charge, but just being there as a dad."
He anticipates that he'll miss plenty about coaching high school hockey, a list that extends far beyond drawing up power plays and executing line changes.
"Just the changes you make in kids' lives as they go through a vulnerable time and a time of growth and a time where they need some leadership," Weasler said. "Some kids go through some trying times, and to be there for them and help them through it — it's not always seen at the forefront by parents or the media or things like that. There's so much behind coaching that is more than X's and O's, and practice that are definitely things I'm going to miss as I move on."