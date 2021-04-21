Faribault triangular

Keaton Ginter claimed medalist honors with the lowest individual scored at Tuesday's boys golf triangular at Faribault Golf and Country Club that also included Albert Lea and Winona.

As a team, the Falcons finished second with a score of 344, behind Albert Lea (337) and ahead of Winona (425). In addition to Ginter, Faribault was helped by Logan Peroutka (85), Parker Morrow (87) and Owen Beardsley (96).

The Faribault boys golf team is back in action Tuesday afternoon at the Owatonna Country Club.

