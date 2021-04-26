The Crusaders (3-3) and Cardinals (2-3) traded punches back and forth Friday afternoon in Faribault, with Mayer Lutheran landing the last blow with three runs in the top of the seventh.
After Mayer Lutheran snagged a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Bethlehem Academy tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth. The Crusaders then scored three runs in the top of the sixth, and the Cardinals re-tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Mayer Lutheran re-established its three-run lead in the top of the seventh, and Bethlehem Academy was unable to respond for the second time.
Kate Trump started in the circle and fired five innings while allowing three runs, and Morgan Wilson pitched the final two innings and allowed four runs (three earned). Lindsay Hanson, Wilson, Anna Tobin and Anna Cohen were all credited with hits.
Bethlehem Academy plays Monday afternoon at Hayfield (3-1) and Tuesday afternoon at Goodhue (2-1).