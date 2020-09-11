The Faribault girls swimming and diving team finished its meet Thursday night against Mankato East with wins in each of the final three races, but the Cougars were still able to pull out a 93-85 victory.
Senior Verity Wray-Raabolle won the 100-yard backstroke, senior Kayla Kenow powered to first in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle team of sophomore Ava Nelson, senior Abby Larson, Verity Wray-Raabolle and freshman Bennett Wray-Raabolle sped to first in the final event of the night.
Also winning for the Falcons was Larson in the 100 and 200 freestyle.
Freshman Miller Munoz snagged second in the diving competition as well, while Bennett Wray-Raabolle and senior Grace Rechtzigel finished second and third in the 500 freestyle. Verity Wray-Raabolle also snagged second in the 100 butterfly, while Bennett Wray-Raabolle did the same in the 200 individual medley.
Faribault will be back in the pool Thursday, Sept. 17, against Rochester John Marshall.
"Still working on getting into shape," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "Our times are improving. We are going down to one meet a week which will give a chance to focus more on our training."