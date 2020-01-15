Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Morning high of 21F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.