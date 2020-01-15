The MSAD Trojans’ girls basketball team was in St. Paul on Tuesday evening for a matchup with Nova Classical Academy, with the Knights dominating on their home court and winning by a score of 56-30.
“Our players did not box out throughout the game and the score showed that,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “The box-out situations hurt us given the other team’s size, but otherwise it was a great game.”
Dalina Schwartz led the Trojans with 14 points and also had five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the game. Javanna Johnson finished with eight points, three rebounds, two steals and a block, and Esther Olakunle and Brooklyn Roggow scored four points each.
The Knights saw more production from their offense, with Genevie Adelsman reaching 18 points and Molly Ehlebracht scoring 10. Bella Arco scored eight and a trio of other players scored six each.