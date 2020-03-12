The ideology has been the same throughout the season, so there was no reason to change the halftime refrain at the state tournament.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown wants to win the first five minutes of the second half each time it exits the locker room. Thursday afternoon in the Class A quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis, it did just that to bury fifth-seeded Heritage Christian Academy in a 58-46 victory to advance to Friday's semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Buccaneers (27-4) raced off on a 17-2 run in the first 6:31 of the second half to open a 44-18 lead.
"Every time we got in the locker room we always say, 'The first five minutes, the first five minutes are our minutes,'' junior guard Brielle Bartelt said. "We took it out to them and we showed them what we had in those first five minutes and jumped ahead."
Bartelt scored the first nine points of the half herself. After HCA (22-8) opened the half with one of its taller defenders guarding Bartelt, she decided to test how quickly that length could move. In the first two minutes of the half, she darted into the lane for a pair of layups, drew a foul while attempting another and squirmed free for an open 3-pointer.
"We knew (Brielle) might have had a mismatch there and it was something we wanted to exploit if we could attack, and she went out and made some big plays and (hit) some big shots," WEM coach Ty Kaus said. "The way we were playing defense, we knew once our offense get going we would be alright."
That defense is what allowed the Buccaneers to enter the locker room with a 25-15 halftime lead.
The Eagles scored only four points through the final 12:39 of the first half and converted on just six field goals throughout the first 25 minutes of the game.
"We knew them so well," junior forward Toryn Richards said. "We knew how to defend them, where to go and that really helped us."
"When they weren't scoring for so long," Richards continued, "it just felt amazing to be that good at defense."
After a season in which HCA overwhelmed opponents in the paint, WEM provided a barrier to the basket. That forced the Eagles outside the 3-point arc, where the finished just 4 of 17.
"It's pretty fun," Kaus said of watching his team play defense. "This is a special group and we've been doing this for a long time now. We put a plan in place and they do a great job of going out and executing it and doing a better job that I could really do it sometimes, too."
While the offense wasn't as crisp in the first half as in the second, a mini-spurt from junior forward Kylie Pittmann provided her team with the lead.
She first nailed a 3-pointer with 11:02 left in the first half to push WEM in front 13-11, before nailing successive threes with 6:45 and 5:56 remaining to push the advantage to 21-13.
"She's been shooting the ball great," Kaus said. "I think coming into today she's been shooting 50% in the playoffs. She's someone who's not afraid of big moments and steps up in big moments. She shot the ball very confidently, and when it's leaving her hand right now we're expecting it to go in."
Pittmann finished with 15 points, while Richards added 14. Senior Trista Hering snagged a team-high seven rebounds, and Richards and junior guard Ellie Ready both dished out a pair of assists.
Looking forward
WEM's win sets up a clash at noon Friday in Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota against top-seeded Minneota, which topped Red Lake 57-37 in its quarterfinal matchup.
Abby Hennen scored 24 points to lead the Vikings, who hounded the Warriors defensively. Red Lake finished shooting 14 of 63 overall and just 1 of 18 from behind the arc.
"It's a big challenge in front of us and we're excited to have the opportunity," Kaus said. "Those Henning girls are both very good and all-state players. They're just tough and solid all the way around, so we have to be ready to meet their challenge."
While it will be the first time WEM and Minneota (31-1) meet on the basketball court this season, the two teams met in the Class A final in volleyball last fall. The Vikings swept the Bucaneers in straight sets, but Richards, a captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams, is confident round two on a different court will play out differently.
"Definitely," she said. "We're going to get them this time."
Empty support
About 15 minutes before Thursday's game tipped off, the Minnesota State High School League announced the cancellation of any consolation and third-place games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and that any remaining games Friday and Saturday will be played in front of a restricted audience.
A limited amount of designated spectators from each school will be allowed to attend each game going forward.
"It's a little different," Kaus said. "We're fortunate that we're still having the tournament, but it'll be a little different setting. You finally get to this moment, you finally get to play at Williams Arena and not many people will be there. It's not exactly what you're expecting when you come up here, but we're happy to be here and happy to have the opportunity that we have tomorrow. Hopefully we can get some people to see it on TV, then."
Kaus said he heard the news shortly before Thursday's game, but elected to not tell his team. He didn't want the added pressure of what had turned into a win-or-go-home game heaped upon the Buccaneers, although an announcement over the public address system during a first-half timeout informed everyone in the building of the new procedures.