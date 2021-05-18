Three runs in the first inning was all Kate Trump needed from the Cardinals (7-7, 5-5 Gopher Conference) on Monday afternoon in Faribault. Trump fired a complete-game shutout against the Vikings (8-6, 6-4), allowing only three hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.

Trump also helped the offense in that first-inning outburst. She and Malia Hunt started the rally with back-to-back singles. Reagan Kangas then lined an RBI single to drive in Hunt, Anna Cohen walked to prolong the inning and allow Trump to score, and Lindsay Hanson drove in Kangas with an RBI single.

Bethlehem Academy played again Tuesday afternoon at Blooming Prairie, and next plays Thursday afternoon at Maple River (8-7, 7-3).

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments