Three runs in the first inning was all Kate Trump needed from the Cardinals (7-7, 5-5 Gopher Conference) on Monday afternoon in Faribault. Trump fired a complete-game shutout against the Vikings (8-6, 6-4), allowing only three hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.
Trump also helped the offense in that first-inning outburst. She and Malia Hunt started the rally with back-to-back singles. Reagan Kangas then lined an RBI single to drive in Hunt, Anna Cohen walked to prolong the inning and allow Trump to score, and Lindsay Hanson drove in Kangas with an RBI single.
Bethlehem Academy played again Tuesday afternoon at Blooming Prairie, and next plays Thursday afternoon at Maple River (8-7, 7-3).