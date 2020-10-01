The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday to approve a winter sports calendar.
Looking at two options, the board unanimously voted to approve one termed a "maximized winter season" that includes a 30% reduction in competitions from a typical season and a cap on two events per week.
That cap is raised to three events per week in the final two weeks of the season to allow for necessary rescheduling due to weather and COVID-related postponements.
The first winter sport to meet for practice will be dance, which will convene for the first time Nov. 9, followed by boys hockey and boys basketball Nov. 23. Girls hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling will start practice Nov. 30, with gymnastics and girls basketball starting last Dec. 7.
Those delays from a traditional calendar are to accommodate for the delayed football and volleyball seasons. As scheduled, football section competition will wrap up the week of Nov. 30, while volleyball will finish its section tournament the week of Dec. 7.
Boys swimming and diving, gymnastics, dance, and nordic and alpine skiing will be allowed 11 regular-season competitions, all of which will be duals or triangulars. Hockey and basketball will be allowed to schedule 18 regular-season contests.
Wrestling will be permitted 16 match days and 32 competitions, if all of a team's competitions are triangulars.
Any tournaments or invitationals, typically a staple of winter sports during the holiday season, will not be allowed.
All teams will be permitted to compete only against conference, section or other local opponents to prevent excessive traveling across the state.
Any information or details pertaining tp postseason events for winter sports were not discussed or voted on at Thursday's meeting. The next MSHSL Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3.
Fall postseason events
The next action item on the meeting agenda was to approve and vote on any postseason competition for fall sports.
The Board of Directors voted quickly to approve what was discussed at the last meeting Sept. 21, with one change to allow seven cross country runners per team to compete at a section event.
Cross country section races will be conducted four teams at a time, and with a cap of 25 runners at the starting line at once, each team's seventh runners will start the race on their own two minutes after the initial start. The top five fastest times from each team contribute to the team score.
Then, conversation shifted to a "culminating" event for fall sports in lieu of a traditional state tournament.
The option presented was a regional championship, in which geographically close section champions will play one event against each other.
That was voted down 10-8 by the board, meaning the fall sports season will end with section tournaments.
The rejected proposal would have resulted in the champion of Section 1AA playing the Section 2AA champion, and so on.
A team girls tennis regional championship would have been contested, but there were no set details discussed for cross country or girls swimming and diving.
As far as volleyball and football, any regional championship required an additional week tacked on the the already two-week section tournament window, which further interferes with the freshly-approved winter sports calendar.
"We’re not going to have the experiences that look like what they looked like in 2018-19," MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said during the meeting. "I think that’s key for people to know, that the picture they’re looking for sometimes isn’t a reasonable picture to look at."