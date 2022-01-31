NBA parlance defines “clutch time” stats as when one team is trailing or leading by five or fewer points during the last five minutes of the game.
These stats are available for public consumption on NBA.com for those eager to see how their favorite pro players and teams fare when the game hangs in the balance.
Advanced statistics like this aren’t prevalent at the high school level. If they were, they’d favor the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team.
The Cardinals are 3-0 this season in games decided by five points or fewer, with their fourth win falling just outside the criteria at eight points.
Albeit down by a point, BA (4-10, 2-6) had New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (8-6, 4-3) seemingly right where it wanted it at halftime.
The Cardinals just couldn’t get the game to clutch time, however, allowing the Panthers to surge ahead late for the 57-39 win.
“This was one I was hoping we were going to get,” BA coach Ed Friesen said. “Just disappointed we couldn’t get it down to the stretch. In close games, we’re unbeaten. If we keep it within reach, I have confidence in us.”
In the first half, BA turned the Panthers over 10 times, controlled the tempo to make it a half-court style of game and held its own on the glass.
After briefly trading leads early on, BA built its biggest lead of the night at 18-10 with 9 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first half.
NRHEG was fresh off a double-digit loss at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday and again on its heels at Van Orsow Auditorium. Panthers coach Isaiah Lundberg called a timeout, which proved to be a turning point.
NRHEG held BA scoreless for more than five minutes during a 9-0 run.
The Cardinals battled to go up briefly in the second half and were within five points near the 10-minute mark.
Senior guard Bradlee Sartor led BA with 13 points on three made 3-pointers. Senior forward Justin Simones followed with 10 points, junior forward Charlie King had eight, sophomore guard/forward Aaron Huerta and senior guard Matthew Croke three, and Hudson Dillon two.
Simones led with five rebounds and was tough inside, along with King. Sartor led with four assists.
BA is usually this balanced, and the ball was moving around well. It was just a cold shooting night for the Cardinals, who wound up at 13-for-49 (26.5%) from the field, 3-for-15 (20%) from deep and 10-for-14 (71.4%) from the free throw line.
“If I looked at the shot chart we had layups and short jumpers,” Friesen said. “Even the threes we were taking were decent shots to take. Nothing was rushed as far as our shots; they just weren’t going in.”
NRHEG’s shooting splits were 21-for-41 (51.2%), 4-for-12 (33.3%) and 11-for-22 (50%), respectively.
NRHEG sophomore guard Daxter Lee led all scorers with 20 points and was joined on the team in double figures by senior forward Tyrone Wilson with 15 and senior guard Porter Peterson with 13.
This was the teams’ lone matchup under the new Gopher Conference’s scheduling, which pits non-division teams against each other once and division foes twice. BA is in the East division and NRHEG in the West.
BA has battled COVID absences and a lack of depth at times this season. Now closer to full strength, the Cardinals are eager to see what they can do against a lighter part of the schedule. Their next seven opponents all have a sub-.500 record and they have a better or near identical record to five of them.
"Still a lot of season left," Friesen said. "We’ll come back Monday night against Randolph and hope we can take care of business there. That was a game that got away from us, but also a game where we didn’t have everyone in our lineup, either. As long as we stay healthy here, I’m optimistic for February. The sun will come up tomorrow."