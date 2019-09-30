Saturday's highlight for the Falcons girls tennis team was No. 1 doubles Abby Goodwin and Erica Johnsrud defeating Mankato East’s Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen 6-4, 6-4 to take third place in the Big 9 Conference Tennis Tournament held in Rochester.
No. 1 singles Chau Truong lost the first-round match 6-1, 6-0 to Northfield’s Libby Brust, then fell to Winona’s Emma Heinert 6-0, 6-1 in the second-round match.
No. 2 singles Kylie Petricka won the first-round match 6-2, 6-4 over Albert Lea’s Shelby Hanson. In the second-round match, Petricka won the first set over Mankato East’s Katelyn Flatgard. Kylie kept in control to win the first set. Up a break in the second set, Flatgard came back to force a tiebreaker and win it 13-11. Mankato East won the second-round match 1-6, 7-5, 13-11.
In an early-season rematch, No. 3 Singles Rachel Bostwick lost to Red Wing’s Jenna Siewart 7-6, 6-4 in the first-round match. In the second-match, she fell to Northfield’s Caroline Ash 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
No. 4 singles Stacie Petricka won the first-round match 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 over Mankato East. Petricka faced Rochester Mayo’s Audrey Aney in the second-round match and fell 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, No. 2 Serena David and Hailey Reuvers defeated Austin’s Rachel Christensen and Tori Watkins 6-0, 6-0 in the first-round match. After an impressive first-round effort, they drew the #1 seed of Ani Bulbulian and Deeya Patel from Mayo. Although David and Reuvers played well, the Mayo team lived up to their seeding winning the second-round match 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 doubles Kate Jasinski and Rylie Starkson faced a pseudo rematch versus Albert Lea. With a slight change in partners from a match earlier in the season, Kate and Rylie faced Madison Prihoda and Dominica Eckstrom from Albert Lea. Faribault came out victorious 7-6 (7-3), 6-1. In the second-round match, Faribault fell to Owatonna’s Jade Hanson and Nicole Shalicky 6-4, 6-1.
12-seed Faribault travels to 5-seeded Owatonna Tuesday for the first-round of 1AA Team Sections. Due to the poor weather forecast for Tuesday, the match will be played indoors at the West Hills Indoor Tennis Center with limited matches starting at 4 p.m.