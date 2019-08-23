The early bird gets the worm. Or it gets to run 4,000 meters.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton cross country teams were among the first to get their season underway by taking part in Friday’s Fairmont Early Bird Invite at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
The unique race is only four kilometers as opposed to the usual five. Races are also divided into grade levels. Middle school runners run a mile and each high school grade runs the 4K.
WEM/JWP’s Addison Peed had the team’s top finish, placing second in the freshman girls race with a time of 16 minutes, 15.5 seconds. Six WEM/JWP Grizzlies ran in this race with eighth-grader Madison Zimbrich climbing up a level to take fifth place at 17:50.
Top-five finishes for the Grizzey girls at the high school level also came from junior Emma Johnson in fifth place (18:05.5) and sophomore Lauran Dimler in third (17:04).
The boys were led by Brennan Hoehn who was second in the sophomore race, clocking a 15:34.7.
Landon Dimler was sixth in the freshman competition at 16:18.4.
The girls overall individual winner was Fairmont sophomore Laura Thompson. Her time of 15:36 broke the course record previously set by Jenna Pavich (15:57).
The boys overall individual winner was Luverne senior Brayden Tofteland who won by over 18 seconds with a time of 13:33.9.
Girls combined team scores — 1. Luverne 14, 2. Fairmont 21, 3. WEM/JWP 23, 4. St. Peter 24, Mt. Lake 38, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet 50. Incomplete: Blue Earth Area, Heron Lake-Okabena, St. James, Jackson County Central
Boys combined team scores — 1. St. James 14, 2. Luverne 22, 3. Jackson County Central 27, 4. Fairmont 29, 5. Mt. Lake 30, 6. Blue Earth Area 34, 7. WEM/JWP 45. Incomplete: Heron Lake-Okabena, Jackson County Central, St. Peter
WEM/JWP next competes 4 p.m. Thursday at the Mankato Loyola invitational at the Good Counsel Campus. Also listed to attend are Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Le Sueur-Henderson, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain, Maple River and Tri-City United.