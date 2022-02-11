All season, Lauren McDonough was aiming to perform her best Thursday night.
For her entire high school gymnastics career, one goal has eluded the Faribault senior. Yes, she's qualified for the last three Class A state championships, but those trips all consisted of just one performance.
In her final high school season, McDonough wanted to compete at state in all four disciplines. With an all-around score of 36.450 — the best of her career — McDonough finished third in the all-around competition at the Section 2A championships in St. James to qualify for the Class A state all-around competition.
"I don't even know how to put it into words, this was the best meet I could ever ask for," McDonough said. "I was happy with whatever the result was because I was just proud of myself."
Her night started on what's been her highest-scoring event this season — the floor exercise. Her score of 9.450 was the best of any athlete competing in the all-around and the second-best overall in the field, even if it was slightly off the career-best score of 9.700 she displayed at last week's Big 9 Conference championships.
She more than made up for that difference on vault, which traditionally has been her weakest event in the all around. Thursday night, the discipline became one of her strongest with a career-best score of 9.275 to finish third individually.
A 9.175 to finish fifth on beam — where she qualified for state the past three years — and a 8.550 to finish seventh on the uneven bars made for a relatively comfortable top-three finish thanks to McDonough's balanced execution in all four events.
"I've got some great advice from so many supporters like teachers and my coaches and they have helped me get through this by telling me to be in the moment and be present in times like this," McDonough said.
Mankato West's Jenna Sikel — who edged McDonough for the Big 9 all-around title — won the section title with a 37.200. New Ulm's Kayla Goblirsch finished second with a 36.475, just ahead of McDonough's 36.450.
McDonough finished nearly three-quarters of a point clear of Mankato West's McKenna Schreiber (35.725) in fourth place, although Schreiber still qualified individually for state in three of the four events.
The Class A individual state championships are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
"I'm just so excited to have one more final meet," McDonough said.
As a team, Faribault finished seventh with a team score of 102.625. Morgan Borchert finished 17th in the all around with a score of 27.600. She scored a 7.900 on the vault, a 7.525 on floor, a 6.225 on beam and a 5.950 on bars.
Hailey Petersen a 7.325 on vault, a 3.525 on bars, a 5.400 on beam and a 6.825 on floor, while Alexis Wilkerson-Wolf tallied a 4.000 on bars, a 5.825 on beam and a 5.675 on floor.