Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Ed Friesen, 1st year boys (5 years head girls, 16 years basketball coaching experience)
Assistant coaches: Jake Kuhlman, Jason Langevin, Luke Donkers, Taylor Kaiser.
ROSTER
Justin Simones, senior, F
Matthew Croke, senior, G
Brady Strodtman, senior G/F
Bradlee Sartor, senior, G
Zach Donkers, junior, G
Charlie King, junior, F
Kyle Ernste, junior, F
Trey Gayton, junior, G
Hudson Dillon, sophomore, G
Aaron Huerta, sophomore, F
Andrew Jones, sophomore, F
Willie Potter, sophomore, G/F
Matthew Friesen, sophomore, G/F
Barak Barner, freshman, F
Zander Smith, freshman, F
KEY PLAYERS
Our numbers this year are small so we’re counting on everybody to contribute. Simones, Croke, Donkers, King, Dillon, Huerta are all going to be a part of that varsity rotation. We’re anxious for Strodtman (aggravated a shoulder injury from football) and Sartor (still recovering from last winter’s knee injury) to get healthy and cleared for play. Brady was the MVP last year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Hudson Dillon and Aaron Huerta will be seeing a lot more varsity minutes this year than last. Willie Potter switched from wrestling to basketball — he’s a good athlete and we’re looking forward to his development. Trey Gayton is new to the program and is going to help us out as well.
2020-21 RECAP
We were 3-10 in conference play and 5-12 overall.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
We have some very athletic players who can make plays on both ends of the court. We will need some people to step forward to pick up some of the scoring load. We want to be strong on the defensive end and efficient on the offensive end. We’re looking to compete to the best of our abilities but know that our lack of depth may create issues for us.
COMPETITION
I expect Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Maple River and Hayfield to be among the top teams in the conference. The additions of Kenyon-Wanamingo, Triton and Randolph will add to the basketball competition. Our conference will have East and West divisions with the four new schools. The East side will include Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Triton, Randolph, Blooming Prairie and BA.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 2 — Lyle at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3 — Bethlehem Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — Bethlehem Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — LeRoy-Ostrander at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28-Wednesday, Dec. 29 — Hayfield Tournament
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Bethlehem Academy at Mankato Loyola, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 — Bethlehem Academy at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Triton at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 — Blooming Prairie at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17 — United Christian Academy at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 — Bethlehem Academy at Medford, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Bethlehem Academy at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — NRHEG at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 — Randolph at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 — Bethlehem Academy at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Bethlehem Academy at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Glenville-Emmons at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 — Bethlehem Academy at Alden-Conger, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — Bethlehem Academy at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 — Maple River at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 — Hayfied at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26 — Gopher Conference championship, TBD