In just more than a year’s time, Faribault’s Bell Field will be one of three host sites for the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association state tournament.
Thousands are expected to flock to the city’s near-century old ballpark, which has undergone renovations in recent years to prepare for the spotlight.
A prelude to the hubbub in 2022 came in the form of Wednesday’s 12-2 exhibition game win vs. the Rochester Royals.
A perfect storm came together to give the home team one of its more packed crowds and electric atmospheres in recent memory.
The adjacent Rice Country Fair held its opening night festivities. Fairgoers migrated over to catch a glimpse of the game after scarfing down a funnel cake or riding an original Faribault creation, the Tilt-A-Whirl.
Others were attracted to Bell Field from their living rooms. Fox 9 was in Faribault, broadcasting live throughout the day during newscasts. The crew was in town as part of the station’s weekly summer Town Ball Tour series showcasing ballparks across the state.
Some fans just wanted to catch a glimpse of a winning Lakers squad sitting in third place in the ultra-competitive Dakota-Rice-Scott League.
“It couldn’t have gone any better,” said Lakers manager Charlie Lechtenberg of a whirlwind day that began with his guided tour of Bell Field on a morning broadcast. “I think that’s the first time I’ve ever beat that team. We were in a league with them for years and they just took it to us. So that was kind of sweet to do it at home with this crowd. That was amazing, I’ve never seen anything like it.”
The Lakers (17-10) plated three runs in the first inning and five in the third to grab an early 8-1 lead. The Royals (15-12) were at bay from the start in an eight-inning, mercy rule shortened affair.
The buzz around the game began well before the bats began to bustle.
“(Kyle Murphy) came in and said “every tweet is about Bell Field right now!” Lechtenberg said of the pregame commotion. “Just the exposure before the state tournament, it’s incredible. There were tons of Faribault people here who haven’t been to games in a long time. I’ve never seen a crowd like that.”
Faribault pitcher Porter Sartor went out in a blaze of glory in his final appearance as a Laker.
The 2015 Faribault High School graduate and Buena Vista University alum is moving with his new bride to Oklahoma.
He had one last gem to spin before hopping aboard the U-Haul.
Sartor, adorned in his blue jersey stitched with a white “8” pitched all eight innings with eight strikeouts and eight relatively harmless hits scattered. Six of his final outs were strikeouts. The last three came consecutively in the eighth inning as punchouts got him out of a bases loaded jam with no outs.
At the plate, Sartor singled in a run to help his cause early. He ended the proceedings in the eighth inning by drawing a bases-loaded walk that capped a four-run frame that invoked the 10-run rule.
“I was just really happy to start on the bump,” Sartor said after a brief postgame ceremony at home plate in his honor. “I knew there was going to be a good crowd. The energy I had… I didn’t feel tired at all.”
Sartor was part of a younger generation who joined a roster full of seasoned veterans well-versed in making deep runs at state.
“It’s bittersweet. I coached Porter my first year as varsity coach,” said Lechtenberg, who also coaches the Faribault Falcons. “Him and Egan (Bonde) are the first two who played college ball and came back to play for us. He’s been with us for a long time.”
Sartor waited his turn to contribute for the Lakers. He enjoyed every minute of it.
“Getting the call-up from high school,” Sartor recalled one of his favorite Laker memories. “Having the opportunity to sit on the bench and watch these guys, then eventually get to be up there and start games. The guys, you can’t beat the guys. They’re family.”
Sartor was pleased to see plenty of youth baseball players comprising the over-capacity crowd. He saw the same glow in young athletes’ eyes he once had.
Nearly every Laker on the roster had a chance to get an at-bat or time in the field. Different player fan sections throughout the ballpark had their chance let loose.
The only way Lechtenberg could have schemed up a better send off for his right handed pitcher was for the game to extend one more inning. A ceremonial call to the bullpen was destined to invoke a standing ovation from the hundreds in attendance.
Alas, Sartor still received his due applause soon after securing the win at the plate. Bell Field’s public address announcer alerted the crowd it was Sartor’s swan song.
“(The Royals) foiled my plans,” Lechtenberg joked. “I was going to pull him in the ninth with two outs.”