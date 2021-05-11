The Awesome Blossoms emerged victories in a back-and-forth contest Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie.
After Blooming Prairie snagged a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Bethlehem Academy tied the game with three runs in the top of the second. Both teams scored a run apiece in the fourth, with the Awesome Blossoms tallying three runs in the bottom of the fifth to outpace the Cardinals, who produced one more run in the top of the seventh.
Freshman Michael Crone made his first varsity start on the mound and fired the first four innings and allowed four runs (three earned), three hits and eight walks while striking out five. Lucas Linnemann then pitched the final two innings while allowing three runs (two earned), five hits and one walk.
Offensively, Crone also slapped a pair of singles, while Linnemann, Aiden Tobin and JJ Malecha accounted for Bethlehem Academy's other three hits.
The Cardinals stranded two runners in the top of the first and left the bases loaded in the top of the third.
"We had our chances to drive home some more runs but our well-hit balls were right at fielders," BA coach Ed Friesen said.
These two teams play again Tuesday afternoon in Faribault.