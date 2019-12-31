The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team played one really good half of basketball in a weekend tournament in Hayfield, against the Hayfield Vikings, no less. But the Cardinals couldn’t keep things going throughout the rest of the tournament.
BA held a slim 35-34 lead at halftime, but the Cardinals collapsed in the second half, as Hayfield outscored them 51-21 down the stretch and won 85-56.
The Cardinals’ struggles continued in their second game of the tournament on Saturday when they got blasted 81-44 by the Lyle-Pacelli Athletics.
Kade Robb had a breakout game against Hayfield with a season-high 17 points. JJ Malecha added 13 and Jack Jandro scored 12, but the Cardinals sputtered on defense and simply couldn’t keep pace with the Vikings in the second half.
“We played a great first half and did a much better job with our offense,” BA head coach Melissa Hager said. “I liked our scoring spread and that we got more inside looks. We are definitely improving and are still working towards putting a whole game together.”
BA dropped to 0-8 after its loss to Lyle-Pacelli on Saturday. The Cardinals will again try for their first win when they play at Mankato Loyola on Friday.