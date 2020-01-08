Faribault’s boys hockey team had won nine games heading into its home game against Albert Lea Tuesday evening, but despite the team’s high win total, head coach Dean Weasler feels that the Falcons need to play with a bit more confidence in their upcoming games.
The Falcons got off to a slow start against the Tigers and eventually found themselves trailing by two goals with just five minutes remaining in the second period. Culley Larson got things going for Albert Lea with his first of two goals a little more than five minutes into the game, but the Falcons answered quickly on a goal from Zack Slinger (assisted by Noah Murphy) just 38 seconds later.
Danny Chalmers capitalized on a power play situation in the opening minute of the second period to put Albert Lea back ahead, and Larson scored his second goal of the game 11 minutes later to increase the Tigers’ lead to 3-1.
The Falcons’ Zach Siegert put the team on his back with a pair of late second-period goals to tie it up at 3-3, and the defense held strong the rest of the way to force overtime.
FHS had a couple of strong shots on the goal in overtime but were unable to put the puck in the net. The Tigers couldn’t score, either – in fact, they went scoreless in the game’s final 30 minutes, including the 8-minute overtime period – and the game ended in a 3-3 tie.
It was the Falcons’ second tie in their last three games, they also finished in a 3-3 tie with Winona Thursday. The outcome, while better than a loss, wasn’t the big win Faribault was looking for.
“I thought we started slow, and that's been a trend for us lately,” Weasler said. “We started slow in probably our last six to eight games, so we’ve got to get that figured out, whether it’s trying something different when we’re warming up or in how we mentally prepare for games. We need to find a way to come out a little faster at the start of our games.”
Weasler said that the Falcons (9-3-2 overall, 2-2-2 Big 9 Conference) aren’t suffering from a poor of work ethic, but emphasized that he’d like them to play with a bit more confidence.
“We’re a team that’s got nine wins right now, and yet we still seem to go into some of these tougher games with a little bit of a lack in confidence, so we’ve got to work through that.”
With that said, the Falcons were a bit shorthanded for the game, as a couple of guys are currently on a school trip to Guatemala. Faribault’s roster is already a bit thin, so Weasler had to change his approach the Albert Lea game.
Part of the solution involved moving Jordan Nawrocki to defense and giving more playing time to Luke Vinar and Keaton Ginter.
“With some of our guys gone, that makes things a little tougher for us, and so we’re having to juggle things a little differently,” said Weasler. “Jordan has been really good on offense for us, but he hasn’t played defense in probably a year and a half, so with him playing D, we probably lost a little bit of our potential on offense, but luckily for us, (goalie) Spencer (Ell) played really well for us in the net.”
The Falcons were in need of a strong performance from Ell, as the Tigers (5-7-1, 4-2-1 Big 9) came out with a really aggressive offensive approach. Albert Lea controlled the pace of the game early on, with 10 shots on the goal in the first six and a half minutes of the game. The Tigers outshot the Falcons in both the first and second periods, but the Falcons seemed to get stronger as the game progressed and, beginning with the last few minutes of the second period, Faribault ended up attempting more shots on the goal than Albert Lea did down the stretch.
The Falcons made their shots count, too. With Albert Lea having scored its third goal of the game at the 11:56 mark of the second period, Siegert answered almost immediately with an unassisted goal just seven seconds later to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Siegert didn’t stop there. The junior forward went on to score a second unassisted goal four minutes later to even the score at 3-3.
Both teams had their chances after that, but neither was able to break the tie.
“It was really a total team effort,” continued Weasler. “Zach obviously had a great game, but we also had guys like Luke Vinar and Keaton Ginter see a lot more time on the ice than they have in the past. They stepped up and did a good job, and it was good to see them out there working hard and learning every single shift when they had the opportunity. It was exciting to see them step up a bit.”
Weasler also praised Nawrocki for his versatility and said he expected they’d play him at forward a little bit in their next game as well, and he also commended Noah Murphy for a strong game.
“We don’t normally give out the belt after a tie, but I thought Noah played awesome for us,” added Weasler.
The Falcons have a road game against Red Wing Thursday and then have more than a week off before their next game against Owatonna.