3-and-out with the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders
- Perennial power Mayer Lutheran is coming off a 6-4 season, which included a 49-25 win at Bethlehem Academy. The Crusaders won four in a row in the middle of the season, won a Section 4A playoff game and had two losses to eventual state tournament teams.
- ML has 12 seniors on the roster and returns its top rusher, receiver and tackler. It graduated 10 from 2018 and will rely on a big sophomore class to contribute.
- Cody Bonk, Zander Flucas and Austin Crown are the Crusaders' captains.
When the Cardinals have the ball
BA will not deviate from being a run-oriented team. It piled up 257 rushing yards against ML Last year on 9.1 yards per carry. The Crusaders were able to stuff the box, though, as the Cards managed just 84 yards on 2 of 14 passing. Jack Jandro enters his second year at quarterback and BA plans to diversify its aerial attack. He found Spencer Ell for a 75-yard touchdown in this game last year and will look to rekindle that connection in 2019.
The Cards lost their top two backs last year in Jack Clark and Luke Wobschall who had all the carries in this matchup last year. Josh Oathoudt came on strong late in the season and will be tough for the Crusaders to bring down.
ML is not quite as big on the lines as last year, but still expects to be one of the more formidable units on BA's schedule. Senior two-way lineman Cody Bonk was all-district. Matching the physicality will be crucial for the Cards to try to control the clock. BA returns one starter on the line but has returners with experience. The Cards scored 19.9 points per game in 2018 and ML allowed 20.7.
When the Crusaders have the ball
ML will be led by sophomore quarterback Ty Hoese, who replaces three-year starter and versatile athlete Baden Noenig. Hoese stands tall at 6-foot-2 and will have University of South Dakota commit running back Zander Flucas to lean on. Flucas carved up BA for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries as part of an all-district season.
Bonk and two other seniors on the line will look to carve lanes for an offense that put up 32.7 points a night in 2018, good for second in the district. BA allowed 27.9.
Noenig threw for 1,163 yards, per MNFootballHub.com, as part of an offense that favored the run but could keep teams off balance with the pass. It remains to be seen if Hoese can keep those tendencies going.
Key to the game
Staying locked in mentally will be important for BA. A 90-minute bus ride on opening night allows for a lot of time to get psyched up, especially against a Mayer Lutheran squad that's won the last two meetings against BA. This projects to be the Cardinals' toughest game in the first half of the schedule, so cutting down on turnovers and limiting Flucas better than in 2018 will also be big factors.
Coach says
"The coach up there (Dean Aurich) has been there 30-plus years. I don’t think he’s probably changed a whole lot over the years. So, I imagine we’ll see the same thing we saw last year. They’re big, they’re tough and they have a really good running game so we’re going to have to be tough on defense and shut that down, but I think we’ll be in pretty good shape." - BA coach Jim Beckmann