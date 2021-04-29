Andrew Chou picked up a three-set victory at No. 1 singles to provide the Falcons with a point during Thursday's match in Mankato.
Chou narrowly won the first set 7-5, dropped the second set 2-6 and then won the decisive 10-point tiebreaker third set 10-4.
At No. 3 singles, Brandon Petricka fought hard but lost a 7-6 (1), 7-5 match. Harrison Gibbs lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while the Falcons forfeited the No. 4 singles match.
On the doubles courts, Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema lost 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 position, Thomas Drenth and Carsen Kramer lost at the No. 2 position, and Long Duong and Buay Lual dropped a 6-1, 6-0 match at the No. 3 position.
Faribault returns to the courts Saturday morning for a clash with Waseca at Faribault High School.