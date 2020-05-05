Once the floodgates opened, there's been nothing Faribault Legacy Golf General Manager Mark Fitzenberger can do to slow them down. Not that he wants to.
When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced April 18 golf courses throughout the state were able to reopen with limited services, there's been a mad rush to tee off. At Faribault Legacy, that's only continued to grow in the last couple of weeks.
Fitzenberger said Sunday was the busiest in club history.
"There's been many days where we just don't have room for people," Fitzenberger said.
On weekend days, any hope a booking a teem time requires calling the day before. There's even been little slow down Mondays through Fridays during traditional work hours, when the first available tee time at the start of the day is not until 6 p.m.
The restrictions and modifications in place to enforce social distancing have done little to damper the public's eagerness to golf.
Since the opening, Fitzenberger says the clubhouse has been closed, all check ins occur at the window, the cups on the greens are flipped upside down so there's no need for anyone to touch the flag and the time between tee times has been expanded to prevent backups at tee boxes.
"I think the biggest thing at most courses is we're trying to figure out the cart situation," Fitzenberger said. "With one person per cart and not knowing how many people are going to walk or ride has been kind of a toss up."
Even then, Fitzenberger said he's noticed a higher percentage of golfers opting out of using carts to instead take advantage of the opportunity for a few more steps.
"Hopefully after things change and get back to normal, a lot of these part-time golfers keep golfing," Fitzenberger said.
"We're glad we're open," he continued. "The customers are ecstatic they've got somewhere to go and something to do right now. The courses are in awesome shape, we just have to change with what's going on and adjust."