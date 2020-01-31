After nearly 10 minutes of play on Friday night, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team had a 17-16 lead over a 15-win Medford team. But then the wheels fell off.
The Tigers closed the first half on a 20-3 run and outscored the Cardinals 22-6 in the second half, turning what was once a close game into a 58-26 blowout win.
After allowing the Cardinals to hang around at the start, Medford intensified its defensive pressure, and BA quickly fell behind. The Cards struggled to contain Kiley Nihart and Emma Kniefel in particular, as Nihart tallied 17 points while Kniefel scored 14.
Overall, the Tigers (16-3 overall, 9-2 Gopher Conference) shot the ball much better, finishing with a shooting percentage of 52%. The Cards, meanwhile, shot just 25% in the game, and they also struggled to take care of the ball, committing 15 turnovers throughout.
Mercedes Huerta led the BA offense with eight points, followed by Kate Trump with five. Brooke Johnson and Lindsay Hanson each scored four, Malia Hunt scored three and Grace Ashely chipped in two.
Hanson led the Cards with nine rebounds, followed by Hunt with five, Johnson with four and Trump with three.
Next up for the Cardinals (6-15, 1-10 Gopher) is a non-conference game on Tuesday at Lyle-Pacelli (4-17).