On a night when Marshall's defense was able to take away the big-play ability from the Faribault offense, the Falcons countered with consistent execution in all facets of the game.
The end result Tuesday night ended up looking the same as every other game at Bruce Smith Field this season for another blowout victory to help Faribault finish 5-0 at home this season.
Only this 43-14 triumph for the No. 3 seeded Falcons (6-3) against sixth-seeded Marshall (4-5) pushed them into the Section 2-4A semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at second-seeded Willmar.
"It felt amazing," senior lineman Tim Neirby said. "To be able to finish the season 5-0 at home was really important to us and I think really important to the town. They were a great team, and this is one of the best games from our run defense from the first quarter to come out and hit them in the mouth. We didn't give up when they got a good drive, we stuck with it and I'm really proud of our team."
Neirby and the rest of the defensive front was dealt a difficult task Tuesday against a Marshall option run offense predicated on misdirection and sending defenders the wrong way. While the Tigers eventually ended up accruing 308 yards of total offense and 150 on the ground, most of that came on Marshall's two scoring drives in the fourth quarter against a collection of some defensive starters and reserves for Faribault.
Other than that, the defense for the Falcons contained the Tigers and handed over favorable field position to the offense courtesy of forcing three and outs or turnovers.
"We planned for it," Neirby said. "We knew their quarterback was very agile and we stuck to our pass rush lanes."
While Faribault's offense didn't hit on a play of more than 30 yards Tuesday, it was methodical and took advantage of those short fields. On the opening drive of the game, the Falcons marched 78 yards in 15 plays to eventually score off senior Matthias Lenway's 1-yard touchdown rush. The drive was kept alive on a nice catch by Lenway while absorbing contact to gain 14 yards on 4th-and-14.
The running back finished carrying the ball 20 times for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns, in addition to catching two passes for 22 yards.
Faribault then closed the half with a pair of touchdown passes from senior Hunter Nelson to senior AJ Worrall from 27 and 29 yards to provide a 22-0 advantage. In an example or execution in every facet Tuesday, senior kicker Eddie Solis drilled all five of his extra points. It would have been a 6-for-6 night for Solis, but after a Marshall offside penalty following the second touchdown, Faribault elected to move the ball forward a yard and allow Nelson to run in the 2-point conversion to snag an additional point.
"Our kids (executed) in every phase of game with Eddie kicking it down and our kickoff coverage was great tonight," Faribault coach Ned Louis said. "It was a complete win, and in the playoffs that's what you want and hopefully expect, to play your best football at the right time."
In the second half, Lenway and Nelson both ran for touchdowns, before senior Elijah Hammonds capped the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.
Statistically, it wasn't the most impressive offensive night of the season for Faribault, which finished with 302 total yards of offense. But the Falcons didn't turn the ball over, and kept the field titled toward Marshall's end zone to let the defense pin the Tigers back underneath their own goalposts.
"(Marshall) took some things away," Louis said. "They have some nice linebackers, were shooting the gaps and we missed a few blocks here and there. We stayed with it, and once we got a passing game going that opened up Matthias and eventually Hammonds in the fourth quarter with some touchdowns to put them away."
Louis said his team will need a similarly complete performance Saturday at Willmar, which was able to enjoy a first-round bye Tuesday night.
The Cardinals were awarded the No. 2 seed in the section after a 6-2 campaign with the losses coming against Class 4A's No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams — Becker and Hutchinson.
"We'll have to play our best football, but there's nothing to lose now," Louis said. "We'll be underdogs and we can just go out and see where we're at. There's no like opponents, it's high school football and our kids will be ready."
Neirby added: "We're looking to come out strong again on offense and defense and just stick to our guns. If we stick to our guns and play as a team, I really think we have a good shot at going far."
Mata questionable for Saturday
Tuesday's postseason opener was nearly a perfect night for the Falcons, if not for senior Isaac Mata not being able to play for most of the second half.
The wide receiver and defensive back suffered a hand injury, and Louis said after the game he's not sure whether or not he'll be available for Saturday's semifinal at Willmar. He's a vital part of what the Falcons do on both sides of the ball.
On the third play Tuesday, Mata caught a bubble screen and evaded a handful of Marshall tacklers for a 17-yard gain. He's also typically patrolling the defensive secondary for nearly every snap while the game is still competitive.
"We're going to have to hope he's OK," Louis said. "That's the hard part of football and playing Tuesday and then Saturday. There's no time for rest and we'll have to heal quickly, because we play a very good Willmar team Saturday."