The Faribault area ladies vintage basketball team is recruiting new members.

Played with 1920’s rules, like their grandmothers did, the Granny Basketball Games involves no running or jumping, but rely instead on passing, dribbling and shooting.

Any woman, age 50 or older, who has a fun-loving attitude, a competitive spirit and can tolerate several minutes of moderate activity is invited to check it out.

To join the team, attend a practice. The team practices October through April 6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Faribault Community Center. Previous playing experience is welcome, but not required. 

Upcoming practices:

Monday, Oct. 14

Monday, Oct. 21

Monday, Oct. 28

Reach Sports Reporter Dan Slaubaugh at 507-333-3119 or follow him on Twitter @fdn_dan. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments