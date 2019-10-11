The Faribault area ladies vintage basketball team is recruiting new members.
Played with 1920’s rules, like their grandmothers did, the Granny Basketball Games involves no running or jumping, but rely instead on passing, dribbling and shooting.
Any woman, age 50 or older, who has a fun-loving attitude, a competitive spirit and can tolerate several minutes of moderate activity is invited to check it out.
To join the team, attend a practice. The team practices October through April 6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Faribault Community Center. Previous playing experience is welcome, but not required.
Upcoming practices:
Monday, Oct. 14
Monday, Oct. 21
Monday, Oct. 28