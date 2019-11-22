Fouls and their opponent’s free throws contributed to a season-opening loss for Faribault’s girls basketball team Friday.
The Falcons fell to a strong Rochester John Marshall team, 78-63.
Despite the relatively close final, the Falcons never led and trailed by as much as 25 points before reducing the gap late in the second half. John Marshall got off to a hot start, scoring the first 7 points of the game before guard Evy Vettrus nailed a a 3-pointer to put the Falcons on the board.
Faribault was able to cut Rochester John Marshall’s margin to 7 halfway into the first half, but the Rockets enjoyed a 16-point lead by halftime and held onto it in the second half. Their leading scorer, center Lily Meister, posted 36 points on the night.
For the Falcons, center Zoe Fronk led the scoring with 15 points with Vettrus close behind on 13. Guards Olivia Bauer and Isabel Herda also chipped in several big shots, notching 9 and 8 points, respectively.
One contributing factor to Faribault’s loss was a series of fouls. The Falcons were called for 18 fouls on the night, 5 more than the Rockets. The Rockets were also able to put up 12 points on free throws in the first half alone, accounting for nearly their entire lead.
The game was the first for Faribault’s new girls varsity head coach, Patrick Garcia. Before moving into the varsity coaching job, Garcia spent five years coaching FHS's ninth grade and JV teams.
Garcia praised the team’s effort from start to finish. He added that he’d always expected the matchup against Rochester John Marshall to be a difficult one for the Falcons.
“I’m really proud of our girls, they fought hard throughout the entire game,” said Garcia. “John Marshall is a tough opponent for our first game, but we wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Last season, the Rockets kicked off the regular season by beating Faribault 60-44 in Rochester. The Rockets finished the 2018-19 year at 23-5, while Faribault was 5-21 in coach Bill Bardal’s final season.
Having lost only one graduating senior, the Falcons look to improve their record this year. Faribault plays again Tuesday evening with another home matchup, this time against Mankato East. After the Thanksgiving break, they hit the road for a Dec. 2 trip to Kasson-Mantorville.