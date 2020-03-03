The season started with three goals for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team.
One was achieved at the close of the regular season, when WEM split the Gopher Conference title with Medford. The second-seeded and No. 7-ranked Bucanneers inched closer to a second goal (a section title) Monday at Gustavus against third-seeded Springfield in a 57-44 victory, which placed WEM into the Section 2A final at 6 p.m. Friday against top-seeded Sleepy Eye St. Mary's at Minnesota State in Mankato.
The continuous achievement of the team's third goal has helped the Buccaneers throughout the season.
"Just play as a team and play together," WEM junior guard Ellie Ready said of the final goal. "When we break down in the huddles we're always saying, 'Together on three,' so we always try to play into that part."
That mentality was evident Monday night, when Ready was thrust into the spotlight. Entering the game, WEM coach Ty Kaus identified a potential mismatch for his team against whomever Springfield sophomore Megan Ploeger was matched up against.
After tipoff, Ploeger drifted toward Ready, and the gameplan for the Buccaneers started to funnel the ball toward her.
Ready responded by driving an otherwise sluggish offense throughout the first half, in which she finished with 15 points to help WEM to a 26-18 lead after the first 18 minutes.
"She did a really good job of attacking and continuing to stay aggressive," Kaus said. "Then she got out and started knocking down some shots, got some confidence and she was huge in that first half, and really the whole game, but that first half she was fantastic. She really kept us in it when we were struggling."
By the time the Buccaneers had secured the subsection title, Ready racked up a team-high 23 points, mostly gained through the junior catching the ball off screens on the perimeter before beating a charging defender off the dribble and into the lane.
"I saw the paint was open so I thought, 'I have to go in hard,'" Ready said.
WEM's ownership of the paint Monday extended to both ends of the floor. On top of Ready's scoring, the Buccaneers were able to maintain an advantage throughout the first half by stifling the Tigers offensively, particularly when their guards ventured toward the basket.
The combination of senior center Trista Hering and junior forward Toryn Richards combined to alter a number of shots after it appeared a Springfield guard had squirmed free into the lane.
"There's going to be nights where the ball doesn't go in the whole, but if we defend like we're capable of we feel like we have a really good chance on any give night," Kaus said. "We felt like we had a pretty good gameplan against them going in and knew the personnel pretty well. Our girls just executed. We're a pretty athletic team and if we're smart and disciplined we make it tough on teams, and we were doing that tonight."
That was a necessary change from WEM's 72-55 win against Mountain Lake on Friday night, when Kaus said his team surrendered far too many touches and uncontested looks inside the paint.
"That was something we had an emphasis on and we knew it was a little different team than we played from Mountain Lake, but we knew (Springfield's) guards can get to the paint," Kaus said. "We knew we had to do a good job once they got there to make it tough on them. We want to make it tough on them in the paint and it make it tough on them to take contested threes, and I thought we did both of those."
Going forward, that same type of defensive performance will be required.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, ranked No. 8 in Class A, is led by its sophomore guard Madison Mathiowetz, who is averaging 29 points a game this season and scored 22 points to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists in her team's 72-54 win against Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Monday night.
"She does everything well," Kaus said. "She shoots threes, she's very good off the dribble, on pull ups, free throws — she's very good. It starts first and foremost with her, and they've got a couple complimentary pieces that do a nice job for them, too. We've got some film on them and a gameplan already, and I'm glad we've got three days to prepare for them, and we'll be hopefully ready to go Friday night."