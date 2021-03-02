When the dust clouding the Big 9 Conference wrestling landscape faded Tuesday night, a trio of teams were left grappling over the conference crown.
Faribault started a home triangular Tuesday with a 70-4 victory against Rochester John Marshall to clinch a share of its first Big 9 title since 1995. Owatonna finished the triangular with a 46-20 win against the Falcons to ensure the that title was not awarded outright, with the Huskies and Northfield both ending the regular season with a share of the conference championship.
And with all three of those teams — as well as Farmington, Rochester Mayo and Albert Lea — all set to start the Section 1AAA tournament Wednesday, March 10, the battles between these squads are far from over.
"If you look at it, there's six teams that can win our section," Owatonna coach Adam Woitalla said. "We're all a few matches from each other and it all depends on the matchups of who we're wrestling, so you have to come ready come section time."
Tuesday night, those matches swung the way of the Huskies.
After Faribault burst out to an 8-0 lead with a decision in the 106-pound weight class from Bo Bokman and a technical fall at 113 via JT Hausen. Then at 120, in the first clash between ranked wrestlers, Owatonna's Cael Robb was able to earn a third-period pin against Elliot Viland.
Jake Gronli provided the Huskies with a second straight fall at 126, before Owatonna's Kanin Hable claimed the second match between ranked wrestlers with his 6-1 decision against Tyler Boyd.
The Falcons earned falls at 138 from Isaac Yetzer and at heavyweight from Emmanuel Pineda, but the Huskies claimed the other seven remaining matches.
"We know that we're a better team than this," Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster said. "This one will sting a little bit, but if we learn from this and we're better next time out, it'll be fine. It didn't cost us a title, fortunately, because of how well they wrestled throughout the entire season."
Faribault rediscovering that form is the mission of the next seven days. Owatonna, meanwhile, will try to retain the surging performances that allowed it to fight back from an early-season hole to still claim a piece of the program's fourth conference title in the last five seasons.
The Huskies lost on the season's opening night against Northfield, and lost to the Raiders again Jan. 29 in a non-conference match, but otherwise did not lose to another conference opponent. Overall, Owatonna has won 11 of its last 12 dual matches.
"We're wrestling really great right now," Woitalla said. "We've been working hard in the practice room and the kids want to get better each and every day, and that makes it easy to coach them. We're starting to see the results out on the mat with people just looking to come in and battle."
That rising form sets up a messy picture in terms of Section 1AAA tournament seeding. Owatonna beat Faribault, which beat Northfield, which beat Owatonna twice. Both the Raiders and Huskies topped Farmington, which appears in line for the No. 4 seed, while all three of Faribault, Owatonna and Northfield claimed tight victories against Albert Lea and Rochester Mayo.
With two teams set to advance out of the 10-team section to a state qualifier pod against the top two teams from a corresponding section, the seeding doesn't matter a terrible amount when compared to what transpires on the mats.
"You have to win," Armbruster said. "If you want to advance to the next round or the next day, you have to do your job in that moment. We'll just go back to work here."
Armbruster said that work can wait in the immediate short term to enjoy the program's first conference championship in 26 years, even if the final touches Tuesday weren't as sharp as the Falcons may have hoped.
"These guys put themselves in that position with work ethic throughout the year," Armbruster said. "Did we want to win it outright? Absolutely, who doesn't? But we're still very proud of the boys to get a conference championship. That's tough. We've gone to state some years and didn't win a Big 9 title. We're really happy and I think the focus now is to enjoy that for the rest of this week, but at the same time we have to make some improvements before we potentially see these guys again next week."