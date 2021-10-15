Joined by players from Rochester Century, Farmington, Lakeville South, Northfield, Red Wing, Stewartville and Winona, the Faribault girls tennis team competed in the Section 1AA Subsection B tournament Thursday at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.
In the singles bracket, Stacie Petricka and Lindsay Rauenhorst represented the Falcons.
Petricka faced off against Winona's Molly Heinert in the first round and fell 6-2, 6-2.
"Both players were playing well with Winona having a more consistent serve," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Stacie was stroking through the ball well keeping it deep in the court. Stacie also was taking advantage of being aggressive to the net and was hitting volleys well to win many points. Stacie struggled with executing other deep aggressive shots that were hit a bit wide or long. Her strategy was sound but her execution was just a bit off. Molly was relatively consistent always sending the ball back looking for Stacie to make the unforced errors. While Stacie played well today, Molly’s consistency paid off."
Rauenhorst, meanwhile, faced off in the first round with Lakeville South's Macey Glad.
Glad ended up claiming a 6-3, 6-0 victory.
"Lindsay was serving OK with a great first serve when it went in and a consistent second serve as needed to keep her in the point," Anderson said. "Lindsay was also moving well on the court and stroking through the ball well. She struggled a bit with balls hit low and keeping in longer multi stroke rally points. South did well to return every ball looking for Lindsay to make the unforced errors."
In the doubles bracket, Faribault entered teams of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil, and the duo of Amairani Rosas and Olivia Bolster.
Rosas and Bolster were dealt the unenviable task of facing Rochester Century's Paige Sargent and Julia Baber in the first round. The duo finished second in the 2019 Class AA state tournament, and Sargent was fresh off winning the No. 1 singles championship at the Big 9 Conference tournament.
The Falcons ended up falling 6-0, 6-0.
"Both Julia and Paige are strong players with Julia placing the ball well on the court and Paige having an impressive fist serve," Anderson said. "Olivia and Amairani did their best to stay in points and tried to implement lobs to try and counter Century’s aggressive play."
Reuvers and Brazil faced off against Stewartville's Katrina McCluskey and Addison Manley in the first round.
Reuvers and Brazil ended up falling 6-2, 6-2.
"Hailey and Grace continued to fight on the court doing well to be aggressive and utilizing the lob," Anderson said. "Stewartville continued to cover their court well allowing them to stay in most points. While Hailey and Grace played well today, it wasn’t enough to overcome Stewartville’s consistency."
While the competitive season for the Falcons is now wrapped up, Faribault will continue to practice through Tuesday, Oct. 19, play an internal team match and even contest a player vs. parent match. The team's award ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 25.