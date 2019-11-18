Games: Faribault (4-0, 2-0 Big 9 Conference) at Northfield (2-0, 0-0), 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Northfield Ice Arena.
Recent results: Northfield has started the year 2-0 entering Tuesday’s game Albert Lea, with a 3-0 victory against Hastings and a 6-3 triumph against Mound Westonka. Faribault, meanwhile, has won its first four games of the year entering Tuesday’s clash with Rochester Century, with the most recent wins coming via a pair of 6-1 score lines against Red Wing and Minnesota River.
Last year: Similar to the rest of the Big 9 Conference, last season’s Falcons were unable to contain the Raiders last, although Faribault presented Northfield with the most resistance of any conference foe with a slim 3-2 defeat in the only meeting between the teams.
1. Given that we’re still pre-Thanksgiving, it’s hard to say any matchup at this point in the schedule carries significant magnitude. Thursday’s meeting between Northfield and Faribault may alter that thinking, though, with the Raiders following up last year’s undefeated run through the Big 9 in search of another conference crown, while the Falcons return the bulk of their talent from a year ago and have started the year playing like a conference title contender.
This is the only matchup of the year between the two teams, meaning Thursday’s winner will walk away with a whopping four points, which could very well end up being the difference in the Big 9 landscape.
2. Only a week in, it’s evident the cupboard isn’t bare for Northfield. While the overall roster size is smaller than in years past, the top-end talent is still evident. In Saturday’s 6-3 win against Mound Westonka, a Class A state qualifier in two of the last three years, the Raiders received scoring output from five different players led by freshman Ava Stanchina’s two goals. On the season, Stanchina leads Northfield with three goals and no assists while junior Jessica Boland has played distributor thus far with no goals and three assists.
A 19-goal scorer a year ago, it’s safe to assume Boland, who’s committed to Minnesota State, Mankato, will start scoring goals in addition to distributing them pretty soon.
3. Boland won’t be the only Division I talent on the ice Thursday, with Faribault senior Olivia Williamson recently committing to play at Brown. So far, Williamson has only proven she’s deserving of the next level with an eye-popping five goals and five assists through the first four games. She’s just part of what’s been a high-powered attack thus far, with the Falcons racking up 30 goals through their first four games. In addition to Williamson, Faribault is powered by senior Haley Lang (five goals, five assists), senior Abigail Goodwin (five goals, four assists), junior Rylie Starkson (three goals, five assists), junior Ashley Rost (three goals, two assists) and senior Emily Wilder (two goals, three assists). That goal-scoring output will be put to the test Thursday against Northfield sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha, who through two games has already notched a shutout and boasts a .952 save percentage.