Larson commits to swim for Division 1 St. Thomas

Abby Larson's initial visit to St. Thomas in August was built more out of due diligence than a dying interest to become a Tommie.
It turns out, however, that due diligence was necessary, as Larson — a senior at Bethlehem Academy that swims for Faribault High School — quickly started to envision herself attending school at the St. Paul campus and competing as part of the women's swimming and diving program.
"Initially I wasn't really thinking St. Thomas," Larson said. "I was like, 'Oh, it's too close to home,' but after being there and speaking the the assistant coach, Beth (Schaffer), and talking with her about the culture of the team and about their academics, I was like, 'This is a place I could see myself at.'"
Wednesday afternoon, Larson solidified that future vision by signing her National Letter of Intent at Bethlehem Academy in a ceremony that was attended by her parents, Angie and Tim, as well as Faribault swimming and diving coaches Charlie and Bethany Fuller, and her coach with the Atlantis Swim Federation, Mark Vininski.
"I feel good," Larson said shortly after the ceremony. "It feels good just to have everything put in place now and all my ducks are in a row for school. I'm all set to go for college now and I'm ready to start living out my senior year now."
She leaves the Faribault girls swimming and diving program as one of its most decorated athletes. She was named the Section 1A swimmer of the year four consecutive times, and at last year's state meet bagged a pair of all-state finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, in addition to helping a pair of relays qualify for state.
Larson will join a St. Thomas athletic department in flux. After the 2020-21 academic year, all of its athletic teams will be moving up to Division I. Nineteen of those, including both swimming and diving teams, will compete in the Summit League alongisde nearby schools the University of North Dakota, North Dakota State University, the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University. The football team will play in the Pioneer League, the women's hockey team will join the WCHA and the men's hockey team will be part of the CCHA.
For Larson — who was also considering swimming at South Dakota State and St. Louis University, another Division I program — St. Thomas' transition to Division I wasn't a primary deciding factor.
"I wouldn't say it played a huge role, but there was definitely a little motivation there with the transition," Larson said. "The biggest role it played was that this will be a cool time and a cool team to be apart of now that they're going through this transition and I can say I was on the first D1 team at St. Thomas. That's a cool little fun fact to give, but it wasn't a major factor in my decision process."
Instead, Larson was persuaded by nearly everyone she came in contact with while visiting St. Thomas, whether that was her future teammates, coaches or professors.
"Just feeling like I was at home on the campus and talking with a couple girls on the team and hearing their stories and experiences," Larson said. "I was also able to talk with some of the faculty members there and it was amazing to hear how passionate and enthusiastic they were about their jobs and how excited they were to teach and help other students learn. I think that was the biggest factor — just hearing how excited people were to be at St. Thomas."