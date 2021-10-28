By the time Felicity Foxhoven fully processed the results of Thursday's Section 1AA cross country meet at North Alexander Park in Faribault, the Falcons senior had experienced just about every emotion imaginable.
After running 5 kilometers, exhaustion predictably set in. Then came the realization that since Plainview-Elgin-Millville had likely won the section title, that left just one spot in the state meet up for grabs.
With that came suspense, as the team waited and waited for the official results to be finalized. Eventually, though, Foxhoven faced acceptance.
"I was kind of like, 'Well, we gave it all we got,'" Foxhoven said. "I wasn't super nervous, and it was more, 'Whatever happens, happens.'"
The final emotion was the loudest, as Foxhoven and the rest of the Faribault team, sheltering underneath the team's tent to get out of the rain, heard the final results. P-E-M had indeed won with 80 points, but Faribault's total of 95 narrowly edged Waseca's score of 97 to earn the final spot in the Class AA state meet Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
"We kind of just like looked at each other like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Foxhoven said. "Then we ran and gave each other hugs and were screaming and jumping."
For the Falcons, that moment was packed with satisfaction that a season's worth of hard work paid off.
For Foxhoven, the moment also brought validation and redemption from the 2018 Big 9 Conference meet, in which a championship was taken away from Faribault after one of its five-fastest runners was disqualified for wearing an incorrect bib number.
"I always wanted to redeem that, because I was actually the person who got DQed," Foxhoven said.
Faribault coach Willie Clapp added: "(I'm) just so happy for the girls because they get the experience to do this together next week. We've had some really good years and fallen a little bit short. We had a championship taken away from us with a disqualification, and we still have some girls from that team. Now they get to celebrate a true champion. I'm so happy for them and happy for our program."
Foxhven was Faribault's second-fastest runner Thursday afternoon in 11th place overall with a time of 20 minutes, 40.9 seconds. Eighth grader Brynn Beardsley was the fastest Falcon on the course in sixth place thanks to a time of 20:11.9.
Behind those two, eighth grader Cecelia Hoisington made sure there wasn't too much of a gap with her 14th-place finish in 21:09.5.
"Cecelia really worked her way up through the race, and she was just huge for us as our third runner," Clapp said. "There wasn't that gap between one, two and three.
Behind Hoisington, Aubrie Newport dropped nearly a minute of her previous best time this season to finish 27th in 21:56.8, with sophomore Mariana Foxhoven claiming 39th in 22:20.3 for Faribault's final points.
Mariana Foxhoven crossed just three-tenths of a second ahead of Red Wing's Morgan Hanlin, Newport only seventh-tenths of a second ahead of Byron's Michaela Hamilton and Hoisington less than three seconds ahead of P-E-M's Shanae Duncan.
Those small margins added up to a monumental victory over Waseca to help the Falcons qualify for state as a team for the first time since 1996.
"It took every one of them with 2 points," Clapp said. "That's just two runners passing you or one if it's Waseca. It's a total team effort and everybody counted and we came out just ahead."