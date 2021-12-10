Rule No. 1 for the start of the wrestling season is to remain flexible.
Not in the direct sense of the word — although contorting limbs is always helpful when trying to stay off your back — but while wrestlers try to work back into wrestling shape in the first month of the year, the ability to slot in at any number of weight classes helps fill out complete and competitive lineups.
For Faribault, that's been key through the first week of the season, which started with Saturday's Dick Shiels Invite at Faribault High School and continued with Thursday's triangular at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School that also included New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
“It’s been a lot about guys getting down to where they want to be," Faribault senior Aiden Tobin said. "That first week is always about getting into wrestling condition, because there’s no sport that needs this much conditioning. Everybody thinks football players need to get in condition, but wrestling’s a whole different level.”
The Falcons won both duals Thursday night by scores of 65-12 against NRHEG and 51-21 against a Kenyon-Wanamingo that was shorthanded and forfeited four weight classes.
Tobin won both his matches in the 160-pound weight class Thursday night by decision and is one of four captains for the Faribualt this year, along with JT Hausen, Elliott Viland and Isaac Yetzer.
Those four went a combined 8-0 Thursday, and are all returning starters from last year's team that finished as co-Big 9 Conference champions before an early exit in the Section 1AAA tournament exacerbated by COVID-19 quarantines.
“I think this year as a team we want it more than any other year," Hausen said. "Especially coming off last year as co-champs.”
Yetzer added: “We’re really hoping to get that back this year, but get all of it to ourselves instead of sharing it. Hopefully we’re going to work hard and get to that.”
Hausen, Viland and Yetzer also make up three parts of Faribault's returning string of hammers in the lower part of the lineup. Last season, the Falcons often started matches with four or five consecutive pins.
"All the guys we talked about last year that were at the beginning of our lineup that put us up 35 points to begin every dual," Tobin said of his lighter teammates. "Those guys are all coming back and all have big expectations. We lost a few key guys from last year, but we’re filling that in and coming back even stronger.”
While natural growth has moved that crew into the middle of the lineup, Faribault is still anticipating similar runs driving it toward team wins.
“We’re hoping to just go pin, pin, pin or at least get wins all the way through,” Viland said.
Thursday night, Hausen wrestled at 126, Viland at 138 and Yetzer at 145. All three say they're ideally aiming to bump down a weight class once the section tournament arrives, but the ability to wrestle up a weight class provides the Falcons with a greater ability to fit as many of their top wrestlers into the lineup each night.
That's all part of a larger plan to achieve a goal all four of the captains stated without hesitation. After back-to-back years of postseason exits in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals, Faribault is targeting a deeper team run.
"As a team, I think we all want it," Hausen said. "We want to be in the state championship and at least the section championship."