It’s been a trying season for the Faribault girls basketball team. The Falcons were without a win through their first nine games heading into a Thursday evening showdown against Winona, a team also searching for its first win.
Winona got the win first by a score of 53-50, but it wasn’t easy. The Falcons were enjoying an early 7-0 lead but struggled mightily throughout much of the middle of the game, and the Winhawks surged ahead before halftime and extended their lead to 40-23 with just over 12 minutes remaining in the game.
But then the Falcons came to life. Faribault went on a furious rally, and with 8:21 left in the game Winona’s lead was down to three, at 43-40. The Winhawks then went on a little 5-0 run to give themselves a little more space, but again the Falcons came storming back.
Faribault erased Winona's four-point lead with two minutes left in the game and tied it up at 50-50 with just 30 seconds remaining. But a late foul allowed Winona to retake the lead at 53-50, and Faribault missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.
“These types of losses really sting, but it was a good game that we can learn a lot from,” Faribault coach Patrick Garcia said. “After the game when we looked at those last 12 minutes of the game, our players are realizing that that’s how they need to play the entire game. A lot of our freshmen, sophomores and even some juniors did a lot of growing up tonight, and I know we’ll continue to get better after this one. We just need to have that type of urgency and attitude present as we approach each and every game, but in the meantime, we’re going to keep working hard and improving where we can.”
Otaifo Esenabhalu led the Falcons with 10 points, followed closely by Olivia Bauer and Evy Vettrus, who each scored nine. Maryn Hart scored eight point, Zoe Fronk had six and Isabel Herda finished with four.
Garcia said he was pretty pleased to see a lot of the girls contribute and added he felt the team did a good job of making some adjustments in the second half, particularly when it came to ball movement and feeding the ball to their post players.
The Falcons were also boxing out better down the stretch and coming up with more rebounds, both on offense and defense.
“We made some adjustments and really focused on things like continuous ball movement as well as boxing out,” Garcia said. “We were trying to keep our defenders in front more in order to extend (Winona's) shots out, and we just continued to work on our press.”
The Falcons have gone with a new approach on defense this year, and right now they’re working on applying pressure and learning how to adjust to their opponents’ offense as well as learning where to set defensive traps.
“We also want to keep working on feeding the ball down low because we do have some height on this team,” added Garcia.
The Falcons’ adjustments were notable in the second half, particularly throughout an approximately two-minute stretch that culminated with 11 minutes left in the game. Faribault was trailing by 17 heading into that window, but the Falcons rattled off 13 straight points while blanking the Winhawks..
A big 3-pointer by Bauer and a couple big baskets underneath from Esenabhalu had the crowd roaring as the Falcons began erasing the Winhawks’ lead.
“In the second half, especially later on, we were doing better closing out possessions with good solid rebounds and not giving up on the offensive boards,” Garcia said, “and on offense we were doing a better job of reversing the ball and making sure we were locating where our players were, which is sometimes difficult, especially when we want to put the ball on the floor. But we were able to locate where our shooters were and also where our posts were. Our posts showed tremendous improvement tonight.”
The Winhawks pushed their lead back to eight with 6:15 remaining, but the Falcons didn’t panic. They played smart and strategically down the stretch instead, and finally tied the game with 30 seconds remaining.
In the end, though, it all came down to a couple of late points from the Winhawks, and the Falcons were visibly disappointed. Still, Garcia remained upbeat after the game and chose to praise his players for the things they did right.
“After each and every game I just thank our players for continuing to work hard," Garcia said. "You can tell from watching them on the court that they love playing and that they just give everything out on the court. As a coach I’m thankful for that.”