Tuesday’s boys basketball game between Class AA No. 7 Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Class A No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown was the type of thriller you might expect to see in the playoffs.
Entering their Tuesday clash, the Chargers had compiled a 22-2 record, while the Bucs had gone 22-1. In the end, Minnesota Valley Lutheran came out on top by a score of 72-70, having scored the game-winning basket in the final two seconds of the game.
The two teams traded points all night long, with the first half ending in a 34-34 tie. The second half went much the same way, and with under two minutes to play, the Bucs found themselves clinging to a 68-67 lead. But with about 1:10 remaining the Chargers drove into the lane, scored a key basket and drew a foul in the process. They drained the ensuing free throw to take a 70-68 lead, but with 50 seconds left in the game WEM’s Grant McBroom drew a foul and proceeded to tie the game with a pair of free throws.
With time winding down and possession of the ball, Minnesota Valley Lutheran elected to take a timeout with 12 seconds left in the game. Following the timeout, MVL’s Kyreis Harrison found a way into the lane where he made a crucial layup with just 1.5 seconds left in the game to give the Chargers a 72-70 lead.
WEM immediately called a timeout, but the Bucs were unable to inbound the ball cleanly to give themselves a chance at a buzzer-beating shot.
McBroom led the Bucs with 22 points, followed by Nick LeMeiux with 14, all of which came in the first half. Zack Sticken drained four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points, and Cole Kokoschke also tallied 12 points while Domanik Paulson chipped in 10.
The loss snapped WEM’s 15-game winning streak dating back to Dec. 27, when the Bucs lost a triple overtime thriller by a score of 79-73 to Henning, the defending Class A state champions.
WEM (22-2 overall, 13-0 Gopher Conference) will wrap up its regular season with a non-conference game at Belle Plaine (13-10) on Thursday followed by a final conference game in Waterville on Friday against Bethlehem Academy (1-24, 0-13 Gopher Conference).