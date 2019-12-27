The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team was in need of some good news; something to go right in order to help them snap a five-game winning streak.
The Knights got their wish Friday morning when they took on the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds in Montgomery as part of the Tri-City United holiday basketball tournament. More than a week after their last game, the Knights looked fresh, and K-W pulled out a solid 75-63 win over the Thunderbirds (2-5).
The Knights played about as steady as a team can, with 37 points in the first half and 38 in the second half. The Thunderbirds were only down by 5 at the half, but K-W (3-5) kept making plays and slowly but surely pulled away to win by 12.
K-W got off to a nice start this season by winning its first two games, but a five-game losing streak can easily take a toll on a team. Thankfully, Tate Erlandson, Casey Wesbur and Riley Horn helped the Knights snap out of their funk, with 19, 16 and 13 points, respectively.
The senior, Erlandson, continues to lead the team in most offensive categories, while fellow senior Horn had easily his best game of the season. Horn was a perfect 3 for 3 at the free throw line and his 13 points scored were the most he’s scored in a game this season.
Wesbur, a junior, has also played a pivotal role for the Knights this season, and he was particularly sharp Friday morning with 16 points, including four free throws in six attempts.
The key to the Knights’ win was their consistent offensive production up and down the lineup. Corey Knott also chipped in 9 points and sophomore breakout Laden Nerison added 7.
K-W spoiled a solid effort from a trio of GFW players, including Damian Hopp (18 points), Dominic Henrichs (13 points) and Ryan Lavrenz (12 points).
What’s more is that the Knights appear to be trending in the right direction. The K-W boys basketball team won just one game last season, but already has three wins this season, and it’s not even January yet. The Knights could easily have four wins if they had only made another basket or two against Lewiston-Altura back on Dec. 14, but the Cardinals edged the Knights 79-77.
The Knights’ 12-point win over the Thunderbirds is their best one yet, following season-opening wins of 58-49 over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (Dec. 5) and 60-54 over Bethlehem Academy (Dec. 3).
While it took a while to get win No. 3, the Knights are hopeful that No. 4 is right around the corner. They’re set to return to Montgomery Saturday evening where they’ll have a chance to go for the mini two-game tournament sweep when they face off against the hometown TCU Titans (0-6) at 8 p.m.