United South Central’s 20-point outburst in the first quarter proved too much to overcome for Bethlehem Academy, falling to the Rebels 34-20 in the semifinal round of the Section 2A MSHSL Tournament Saturday.
A slow start for the No. 4-seeded Cardinals, the No. 1 Rebels rushed for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Ethan Dallman punched in a 14-yard touchdown with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter. Zach Niebuhr found the end zone with 4:32 and 1:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, BA quarterback Jack Jandro connected with Charlie King for a 30-yard touchdown. After a successful 2-point conversion, the Cardinals trailed 20-8.
With 4:42 left in the second quarter, Niebuhr registered his third touchdown of the night on a four-yard run. USC would take a 26-8 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, Bethlehem Academy cut the deficit to 26-14 after a 4-yard run by Josh Oathoudt. A few minutes later, USC quarterback Ethan Dallman found Mark Bushlack for a 19-yard touchdown. A successful 2-point conversion made it 34-14.
The final score of the night was the longest one, as Jack Jandro connected with Charlie King for the second time of the night on a 65-yard touchdown.
Niebuhr finished with 173 rushing yards on 36 attempts. Dallman converted 8-of-13 passes for 92 yards and one touchdown with 6:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.
For the Cardinals, King finished with two catches for 95 yards. Jandro had two receptions for 59 yards, while tying with Ben Cohen for a team-high eight tackles.
USC 34, BA 20
USC - 20 6 8 0
BA - 0 8 6 6