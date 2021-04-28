keaton ginter

Faribault's Keaton Ginter shot an 86 at Tuesday's triangular at Owatonna Country Club to lead the Falcons, along with Logan Peroutka. Faribault returns to Owatonna Country Club on Thursday for the first day of Big 9 Conference championships. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES

Keaton Ginter and Logan Peroutka shot dueling 86s at Tuesday's triangular at Owatonna Country Club that included Owatonna and Mankato West.

Mankato West won the triangular with a score of 312, while Owatonna edged Faribault for second place 363-374. In addition to Ginter and Peroutka, Parker Morrow shot a 99 and Owen Beardsley provided a 103 to round out the scoring positions for the Falcons.

The triangular served as a warmup for Thursday's first day of the Big 9 Conference championships, which will also be held at Owatonna Country Club. The second day of the conference tournament is scheduled for May 25 at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Thursday's portion of the conference championships is scheduled to tee off at 10 a.m.

